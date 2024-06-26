Criminal justice groups frustrated with lack of action

Organizers are pushing state lawmakers to pass various criminal justice reform bills. Activists met in Lansing Tuesday

Several bills—including ones to end the sentencing of young people to life without parole and to allow people in prison more chances to shorten their stay—have been stalled in the state Legislature.

Adam Grant is with the group “A Brighter Way.” He says advocates want “bold politicians” instead of “safe ones.”

“Incremental change is better than no change at all. But for some people who have been behind the eight ball for their entire life, for generations, for hundreds of years, incremental change doesn’t mean anything to them because when the pendulum swings back, it takes everything that they gained out of it.”



House Democratic leadership says criminal justice reform bills could still see floor votes later this year, though they've faced some skepticism among legislators.

