Harris, Trump campaigns eye Michigan with under 100 days to go

It’s less than 100 days until the final day of the November general election and the beginning of vote-counting. At the top of the tickets, Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee while former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said Monday that she sees voters who are excited over a history-making choice.

“The world has dramatically changed and there is no doubt in my mind that the people of the country are ready to support a woman for president,” she said.

One of the races will decide who will replace Stabenow, who is retiring at the end of her current term. She said the election will decide whether Democrats keep the U.S. Senate and can take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Early voting has already begun for the August primaries where voters will choose their party nominees for those offices.

“So here we are and the future of our country, the future of Michigan is really at stake and who controls Congress makes a big difference, a really big difference,” she said.

Democrats say they will be reminding voters about the Jan. 6 uprising and their message is that Trump and the Republican ticket pose a threat to democracy.

Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoekstra said up and down the ballot, Republicans plan to focus on the economy and border security.

“As a state party, we are working seamlessly with the Trump campaign,” he told the Michigan Public Radio Network. “We are working seamlessly with the congressional campaigns, with the senatorial campaign out of Washington. So, I think we are poised to be successful this fall.”

Hoekstra said he is on the lookout for what happens at the Democratic National Convention next month, when Harris is supposed to officially accept her party’s nomination. Also, he said there could be an “October surprise” in the final months of what’s been a roller-coaster campaign season already.

“You know there’s something that may happen,” he said. “But you really can’t predict what it will be.”

