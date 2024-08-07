Mike Rogers wins Michigan Senate GOP nomination

Former Congressman Mike Rogers easily won a four-way primary Tuesday to become the Republican nominee for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

“We’re ready to go,” said Rogers at his victory party in Oakland County. “We’re ready to lead. We’re ready to make sure that the average Michigan family gets representation finally in Washington, D.C.”

Rogers was endorsed in the primary by former President Donald Trump and cruised past former Congressman Justin Amash, physician Sherry O’Donnell and businessman Sandy Pensler – who appeared on the ballot even though he ceased campaigning last month and endorsed Rogers.

Rogers will face Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin in the general election. Both represented much of the same area in the House, although Rogers has not appeared on the ballot in nearly 20 years and had to move back to Michigan from Florida to run.

Rogers served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015 and chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

Rogers said he expects the next 90 days will be “a sprint” with a lot of national attention and campaign spending.

“We know we’re in it,” he said. “It’s going to be tight. There’s going to be eight gazillion dollars flowing into this state.”

Michigan Republican Party ChairmanPete Hoekstra said the wrap-up of the primary season resets the race to focus on the general election.

“We’re going to help Mike, we’re going to help Donald Trump get their messages out,” he said. “Obviously, when Donald Trump wins Michigan, that’s going to help our Senate candidate.”

Michigan’s open Senate seat is ranked as a toss-up or leaning slightly Democratic, and the race could be pivotal to determining control of the chamber. Michigan has not sent a Republican to the Senate in 23 years.

