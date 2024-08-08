Ottawa Impact loses county board majority

A controversial ultra-conservative coalition that took control of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners two years ago lost its majority in Tuesday’s Republican primaries.

The Ottawa Impact coalition has courted controversies with actions that included firing or trying to fire officials for enforcing COVID-19 mandates and abolishing the county’s diversity equity and inclusion office.

“Ottawa Impact took control of the commission in the Republican primary in 2022 and, frankly, they caused chaos in this steadfast Republican county that’s been known for good governance,” said pollster Richard Czuba of the Glengarriff Group, who has been following the commission races.

Three Ottawa Impact-backed incumbents lost, which leaves the board with four members of the coalition remaining. There are a total of 11 members serving on the board. It is also possible more Ottawa Impact commissioners could lose in November.

Sarah Leach is a journalist who has spent the last two years covering Ottawa Impact. She said Ottawa Impact will still have a majority on the board for the rest of the year.

“There’s a lot of time between today and December 31st, and there’s a whole ‘nother budget cycle that needs to be worked through in Ottawa County,” she said. "And you have a bunch of lame duck commissioners who are affiliated with this group who now don’t really have a lot to lose.”

