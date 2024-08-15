Mich. attorney general’s office working with national labor board to enforce worker protections

U.S. Government Accountability Office The U.S. Government Accountability Office says platform workers may not realize that a company is treating them as independent contractors rather than employees, and as such, they have different tax requirements.

The Michigan attorney general’s office and the main federal labor watchdog agency are joining up to share resources.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, said the agreement will focus on enforcing policies around misclassifying workers as independent contractors, financial exploitation and workers’ rights.

The distinction between contract workers and employees has big implications for the country's growing gig economy, which includes businesses like Lyft, Uber, and Doordash.

Jennifer Hadsall is the director for the NLRB’s Region 18, one of the agency's two regions in Michigan.

“By uniting our resources and expertise, we are poised to more thoroughly effectuate the National Labor Relations Act and ensure that our staff are trained on the mandates of each agency,” Hadsall said in a press release.

Under the memorandum of understanding , the offices could share data, refer labor violation cases between departments, and hold monthly meetings.

The memorandum was signed August 12 but is back-dated to take effect on August 2. According to its language, there are no legal obligations for the parties to follow through with it. But signees are calling it “a significant step” toward ensuring employers are following the law and employees understand their rights.

Elizabeth Kerwin is the Region 7 Detroit director of the NLRB.

“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to protecting Michiganders and ensuring workplace laws are enforced at the federal and state level,” Kerwin said.

