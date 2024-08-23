Requests for receiving November absentee ballots now open

Absentee ballot requests are now available in Michigan for this November’s general election.

Michigan voters can ask for an absentee ballot by turning in an application online, by mail, or at their local clerk’s office.

The ballots themselves are scheduled to become available September 26 after the list of candidates becomes finalized.

Voting by mail has become a more popular option in the state's elections since 2018, when Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment that allowed for absentee voting without an excuse.

For example, numbers from the Michigan Department of State show over 150,000 more people voted absentee in this year’s presidential primary election than in 2020.

State officials recommend requesting an absentee ballot at least 15 days before an election. The 2024 general election is November 5.

