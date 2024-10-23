MSF Board approves funding for latest round of economic development projects

A project to convert a historic Detroit auto plant into lofts, retail and co-working space and parking received the OK for state funding Tuesday.

The Fisher Body plant currently sits near the junction of I-75 and I-94 vacant and covered in graffiti.

Quentin Messer Jr. is CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. It will be supplying the project to rehab the plant with around $10 million in grants and loans.

“Both the City of Detroit and Wayne County have long desired to see something done with the former Fisher Body plant that at one point served as a symbol of Detroit’s decline but will now be another symbol of the city’s continued resurgence.”

The Fisher Body project is slated to create over 430 new housing units—some of which are designated for affordable housing.

