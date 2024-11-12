Mich. Supreme Court to hear PFAS cleanup case

The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on a challenge by a chemical manufacturer to the state’s drinking water rules for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

PFAS are a family of chemicals used in products including clothing, cookware and firefighting foam. PFAS, which are linked to a number of health conditions, are very slow to break down and are often called “forever chemicals.”

The manufacturing company 3M argues the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy did not follow the required process for promulgating rules to deal with PFAS in drinking water.

3M says what the state failed to provide an estimated cost of complying with the regulations for cleaning up groundwater. The state says 3M is arguing for a needlessly expansive interpretation of the rules. The state is hoping the justices will reverse lower courts when they issue a decision.