Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson enters 2026 race for Michigan governor

There’s a new candidate for Michigan governor.

While he may not bring a great deal of name recognition to much of the state, Chris Swanson definitely brings enthusiasm.

Thursday evening in Flint, the Genesee County sheriff launched his bid for governor is a room filled with prosecutors, pastors, and union leaders

“Isn’t this exciting?" he asked the cheering crowd. "Oh yeah!” he shouted, in answer to his own question.

Swanson has been the sheriff of Genesee County since being appointed in 2019. He’s twice been elected to the job, in 2020 and 2024.

But he told the audience, he’s been planning to run for governor for the past five years.

Being a county sheriff is not the usual path to the governor’s office.

But Swanson’s political profile has been growing.

After the death of George Floyd spurred angry protests against police brutality, Swanson marched with the protesters in Flint. in 2024, he spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

Thursday, Swanson spoke of the need to unite Michigan.

“You can not have unity and division at the same time. You can not. They don’t co-exist,” Swanson said. “The Swanson campaign is a bright light to get people the hope that they are looking for.”

The sheriff’s campaign launch was long on inspiration, though short of specific policy plans.

He did speak about the need to attract more manufacturing and home construction to Michigan.

“Whether its AI or crypto-mining or new industry, why are we not bringing manufacturing here, and new industry, creating new jobs,” said Swanson.

Swanson joins a growing field of candidates to replace outgoing Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2026. Whitmer is term-limited.

Swanson joins Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson running for the Democratic Party nomination.

State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt is seeking the Republican nomination. And Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running for governor as an independent.

More candidates are expected in the join the race in the coming months.