© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

State revenue down slightly for January compared to last year

MPRN | By Colin Jackson
Published February 18, 2025 at 9:09 PM EST
"Many Detroiters were leaving money on the table," said Priscilla Perkins, the President and CEO of the Accounting Aid Society.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public

Revenue in Michigan fell a little last month compared to a year ago. That’s according to recent reports from the state House and Senate Fiscal Agencies.

One of the main areas where revenue fell was business tax collections. The Senate Fiscal Agency blames some of that on refunds outpacing collections in some areas.

The reports note business tax revenue can be volatile to begin with since it can depend on the timing of refunds.

Meanwhile, income tax withholdings in January set a monthly record. But they still fell below expectations.

Sales and use tax collections remained strong.

As a result, revenue for Michigan’s General Fund is around $135 million below expectations so far according to the House Fiscal Agency analysis. Meanwhile, the School Aid Fund is around $50 million above that target.

Economists warn not to read too deeply into any one month’s report.
Michigan News
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson