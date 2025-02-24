© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Whitmer administration pushing for expansion of pre-K programs

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published February 24, 2025 at 11:21 PM EST
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office on Monday used an event at a South Lyon early childhood learning center to promote her proposal to expand free pre-K programs to more Michigan three-year-olds.

Michigan’s FY 24-25 budget included a $655.3 million investment in the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), which provides pre-K for eligible four-year-olds.

The governor’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year increases funding to $676.1 million.

Beverly Walker-Griffea is the director of the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential. She said the free pre-K programs help Michigan parents save money on daycare.

“Saving families on average ten thousand dollars in child care costs, which adds up to an estimated $450 million,” said Walker-Griffea.

Whitmer’s proposed budget includes $61 million to expand a pilot program for three-year-olds.

But the budget proposal must get legislative approval.

State House Speaker Matt Hall has said he and his fellow Republicans are ready to take a hard look at the governor’s proposals. Though he added House Republicans “will not grow government at the expense of hardworking taxpayers.” 

Expanding pre-K programs has the support of educators.

“No family should have to pay out-of-pocket for a high-quality preschool experience,” said Michael Lloyd, Principal at the South Lyon Early Childhood Center.
Michigan News
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody