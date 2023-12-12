New at Two: A look at what the Blue LLama is serving up this holiday season and in early 2024
RESOURCES:
Live at Blue LLama: The Official Record Label of the Blue LLama Jazz Club
SOME OF THE TRACKS PLAYED DURING NEW AT TWO:
Check out today's New at Two playlist and any other playlists by clicking here.
Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.
Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org