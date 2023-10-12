Ann Arbor school board unanimously approves new interim superintendent

The Ann Arbor Board of Education selected an interim superintendent at last night’s meeting.

Assistant superintendent Jazz Parks will take over the role after a unanimous vote from the school board. She will take over for Dr. Jeanice Swift who resigned last month. Swift will remain in place to assist with the transition.

Parks has 17 years of experience with Ann Arbor Public Schools. She has worked in a number of leadership positions in her career, including as a principal, executive director and her current role which she has held since 2020.

Board president Rima Mohammad was among the trustees who heaped praise on Parks.

She has been strongly dedicated to the work of the district and has a proven and strong track record through her service to all members of the school community

Before casting her vote, board trustee Susan Baskett said Parks is the right person for the job.

Ms. Parks, I know, is a strong woman. A strong black woman. A woman who will be in charge. And I hope the community respects that as well. Our community has not had a good history of that, but we owe Ms. Parks, again, a level of gratitude for stepping in under these circumstances and during this rough transition.

The appointment of Parks is subject to contract negotiations and her start date is still to be determined.

