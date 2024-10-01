Jimmy Carter celebrates his 100th birthday

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.

Israel has launched its first ground invasion into Lebanon since 2006. NPR international correspondent Ruth Sherlock joins us.

And, misinformation about the election is spreading online. Renee DiResta joins us to discuss the Stanford institution she helped lead that aimed to fight election disinformation until it also became the target of disinformation.

Then, Oct. 1 is Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday. Longtime radio host Diane Rehm interviewed him more than 10 times and joins us to reflect on his legacy.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Email the show at letters@hereandnow.org

Copyright 2024 NPR