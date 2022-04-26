Photos: As many flee, Russia aims to take control of eastern Ukraine

Updated April 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM ET

In the ninth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many civilians are trapped in the besieged Azovstal steel plant, the last remaining holdout of Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol.

The U.N. projects that more than 8 million refugees will have left Ukraine by the end of the conflict; more than 5 million have already fled the country.

While Russian forces continue to target central and western Ukraine — where most of the displaced civilians have fled to — with airstrikes, while more intense offensives continue in southern and eastern Ukraine, where Russia has said its focus will be, going forward.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground:

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen install a machine gun on a tank during repairs after fighting Russian forces in the country's Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> A woman from the Luhansk Oblast cries while sitting on an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, in eastern Ukraine.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> A Soviet-era monument to the friendship between Ukraine and Russia that sits in central Kyiv is torn down amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Max Pshybyshevsky / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> Men carry portraits of, from right, Valerya Glodan, 28, and her mother, Lyudmila Yavkina, 54, who were killed in their apartment by shelling with 3-month-old infant Kira Glodan, during a funeral ceremony at the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> Medical workers treat Volodymyr Nikiforov, 40, injured by shelling near Barvenkove at a hospital in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 26:</strong> A collapsed bridge in Rusaniv, Ukraine.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 27:</strong> People queue at a food distribution center for internally displaced persons and others in need in Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had captured several eastern villages as part of Moscow's offensive to take control of the country's eastern Donbas region, which Russia has vowed to "liberate."

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> Volunteers evacuate an elderly woman out of her apartment in a frontline neighborhood as Russian bombardments continue in Kharkiv.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a building near a frontline position in Kharkiv.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> Iryna caresses dogs as she asks for money to support a center for abandoned dogs in Kyiv, Ukraine, next to a poster that reads, in Ukrainian: "Heroes don't die." Iryna volunteers in the center, helping care for dozens of abandoned dogs who have found shelter there.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 26:</strong> A Ukrainian soldier sits on an armored personnel carrier driving on a road near Sloviansk, a city of more than 100,000 in eastern Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 25:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench near Barvinkove, in eastern Ukraine.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> Decorated Ukrainian National Guard soldiers and State Emergency Service units' members observe a minute of silence during a ceremony commemorating the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster at the Those Who Saved the World monument in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

Leon Neal / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 26:</strong> Tamara Kihitova pays her respects to her son during the funeral of 21 year-old Yegor Kihitov, in Lviv, Ukraine. Yegor volunteered in the army but was killed in shelling near Popasna.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> Tetyana Boikiv, 52, (right) meets and hugs her neighbor Svitlana Pryimachenko, 48, during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, in the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 25:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove, in eastern Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 22:</strong> Mariupol resident Varta, 81, rests in the back of her family's car after a four-day journey to an evacuation point for people fleeing from Mariupol, Melitopol and surrounding towns under Russian control in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>April 24:</strong> A Ukrainian soldier prays in St. Michael Cathedral during Orthodox Easter celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 24:</strong> People take part in an Easter Sunday service at a church in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Orthodox Easter celebrations come as Ukraine marks two months since the start of Russia's February 24 invasion, a war that has killed untold thousands of civilians and soldiers.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 23:</strong> Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 23:</strong> A family from Myrne, a town which is currently occupied by Russian forces wait to register with police at an evacuation point for people fleeing from Mariupol, Melitopol and surrounding towns under Russian control in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> Darya Piven, 33, looks as her daughter Zlata, 6, as she visits the graves of her parents Nadiya Myakushko, 69, and Volodymyr Cherednichenko, 75, who were killed by Russian army in Irpin on March 24, in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Mykola Tys / AP / AP <strong>April 23:</strong> A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the in Lviv, Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 24:</strong> An Orthodox believer helps her daughter to kiss a photo of a priest, founder of All Saints church during the Easter celebration in Bahmut, eastern Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> US Volunteers Wade Helton, left, and Darrell Loveless, center, work moving dead bodies from refrigerated trucks to the morgue in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 24:</strong> A destroyed residential area in Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.