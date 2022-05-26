The Miami Heat urges fans to call their senators about gun law reform

The Miami Heat basketball team urged fans on Wednesday night to call their senators to advocate for gun reform laws ahead of a playoff game, after 19 children and two adults were killed at a Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday.

"The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws," the stadium announcer said as the team geared up to play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the teams' playoff series.

A moment of silence was held before the announcement.

Other teams have held moments of silence since the shooting. The head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, who has been outspoken about social issues in the past, said Tuesday night that he didn't want to talk about basketball.

"When are we going to do something?" he said. "I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I'm so tired. Excuse me. I'm sorry. I'm tired of moments of silence. Enough."

