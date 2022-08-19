COMIC: Finding my voice through dance

This comic, illustrated by Breena Nunez, is inspired by an interview with dancer and choreographer Camille A. Brown from TED Radio Hour's episode The Artist's Voice.

/ Breena Nunez for NPR / Breena Nunez for NPR

About Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown is a dancer and choreographer who has worked on award-winning productions of Once On This Island, Jesus Christ Superstar Live on NBC and A Streetcar Named Desire, among others.

She is also the founder of Camille A. Brown & Dancers (CABD) that tours nationally and internationally. Her team has worked on productions of Mr. TOL E. RAncE and BLACK GIRL: Linguistic Play, as well as community engagement initiatives incorporating social dance.

Brown received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

