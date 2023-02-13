© 2023 WEMU
NPR National News

Multiple people are injured in a shooting at Michigan State University, police say

By James Doubek
Published February 13, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST
Michigan State University's Spartan statue is seen prior to a game on November 8, 2008 in East Lansing, Mich.
Jim McIsaac
/
Getty Images
Michigan State University's Spartan statue is seen prior to a game on November 8, 2008 in East Lansing, Mich.

Updated February 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM ET

Multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, police said.

MSU police said shots were fired near the campus's Berkey Hall, which is home to the College of Social Science, and there was another reported shooting at the IM East Fitness Center.

Police said there is only one suspect. They also said the suspect was on foot and urged campus members to shelter in place.

Scanner traffic reported shots fired at Berkey, Hubbard, East McDonel and Phillips Halls, the Union and IM East, according to campus newspaper The State News.

Victims were being transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured," police said at 10:10 p.m. ET.

All campus activities have been canceled for 48 hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

James Doubek
James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
