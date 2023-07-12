Burger King in Thailand launches a 'real cheeseburger'

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez and, yes, I'd like to order a cheeseburger, hold the burger. If I was in a Burger King in Thailand, that order would be filled. An item dubbed the Real Cheeseburger, launched there this week. It's a bun with 20 slices of melted American cheese in between. It's around $7 cheaper than its meatier counterpart. People describe it as a bit too much, an insane amount of cheese and too intense. Yet another example why it ain't easy being cheesy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.