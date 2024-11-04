It's the last day of the 2024 campaign. Here's where Harris and Trump are going

Updated November 04, 2024 at 17:04 PM ET

Election Day is tomorrow. That means one last mad dash by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris to try to drum up excitement and motivate supporters to get out to vote in a race that polls have shown as essentially tied — and one big symbolic hurrah at the end, for each of them.

On the final day of campaigning, neither Trump nor Harris held a clear advantage. In a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll out Monday, the race was a dead heat — 49% to 49% — among registered voters. Among likely voters, Harris led 51% to 47%, an advantage still within the margin of error.

In a race that could come down to the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes, Harris and Trump were holding dueling rallies in the Keystone State.

Harris, who has called herself the "underdog" of the 2024 race, had four stops scheduled in Pennsylvania. She'll end the day with a concert at the "Rocky Steps" of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, made famous in the ultimate underdog movie.

Trump started the day in North Carolina before traveling to Pennsylvania. He'll wrap his campaign with a late-night rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., where he closed out his 2016 win — and went back to in 2020, noting he was "a little superstitious."

Here's what the rest of the day looks like.

Trump kicks off in North Carolina

Trump's Raleigh venue on Monday — Dorton Arena — was also one of his stops on the final day of the 2016 campaign. It followed a familiar arc of his closing rallies: running late, low energy and leaping from topic to topic.

Starting 50 minutes late, Trump's address combined his usual mix of harsh rhetoric around immigration, attacks on his enemies and bravado about his chances of winning the election.

He said on his first day in office he would tell Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum that he would enact steep tariffs on all imported goods if her country did not stop the flow of migrants and drugs across the border into the U.S. He called Harris a “low IQ individual” and claimed he was winning all seven swing states.

“I hate the expression, actually, but it's ours to lose,” he said. “Does that make sense to you? It's ours to lose.”

Republicans carried North Carolina for decades, with the exception of former President Barack Obama in 2008. Trump won it twice. But in the final days of his campaign, he's spent more time there than in Pennsylvania, another state important to his path to victory, amid a highly competitive race with Harris.

Trump and other Republicans also continue to sow doubts about the results if Trump loses. Donald Trump Jr. urged Republicans to show up in force Tuesday and repeated falsehoods about election fraud.

"So if we win decisively tomorrow, you don't give them a week to find that magical truck filled with ballots, right?" he said about Democrats. "No one knows where they came from. But take back your country, America."

Harris starts in Scranton, Pa. — the hometown of Joe Biden

Harris is spending her entire day in Pennsylvania, starting in Scranton, where she gave a pep talk to canvassers.

The vice president didn't refer to Trump by name in her remarks, but called him "the other guy." Standing in front of a homemade sign, she recounted how she used to campaign with an ironing board, setting it up in grocery stores and handing out flyers.

"An ironing board makes a really great standing desk," she said. "That is how I love to campaign. I don't do it as much anymore."

This race has been decidedly more polished.

Campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters the day would end with a big livestreaming event connecting the seven battleground states, with front-row seats for volunteers who have been helping get out the vote in the past few days.

"We’ve believed all along this race this race is going to be incredibly close, and so it’s really gonna come down to mobilization, and that’s why an event like tonight matters so much, it’s why the organization we have built matters so much," O'Malley Dillon said.

The were both in Pennsylvania's 'Latino corridor'

Both candidates have been fighting to win over Latino voters in Pennsylvania this year. There are about 580,000 Latino voters living in the state , most of them with Puerto Rican ties.

Democrats found a new opening after a comedian called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, touching off outrage in the Latino community.

Trump rallied in Reading, a city that is more than two-thirds Latino — many of whom have Puerto Rican heritage. The former president has been trying to win Latino voters all year — a group that has historically leaned Democratic.

At a roughly half full Santander Arena, Trump gave what has become a standard rally speech — he meandered from topic to topic, but promised to conduct mass deportations and lower gas prices. His voice noticeably hoarse, Trump criticized Harris for her weekend cameo on Saturday Night Live, and at one point suggested she should get into a boxing ring with Mike Tyson.

Harris stopped in Allentown, an hour's drive up the Hwy. 222 corridor. Afterward, she headed to a Puerto Rican restaurant in Reading with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Second-last stops: dueling Pittsburgh rallies

Before they head off to their big finales, each candidate will stop in Steeltown. Trump is slated to hold a rally here at 6 p.m. ET, while Harris will give remarks at her rally around 8:30 p.m. ET. Both candidates have spent a lot of time in Pittsburgh, a former Democratic bastion when the Republicans have made major inroads, during the campaign. Harris will be joined by D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.

