Photos: See the fall of Damascus after Syrian rebels topple Assad's regime

Rebel forces in Syria have ousted President Bashar al-Assad from power, ending more than half a century of brutal rule by the Assad family.

Assad's downfall came less than two weeks after an initial incursion west of the country's second largest city, Aleppo, triggered a cascading series of routs and retreats by the demoralized Syrian military.

See what happened.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP A man steps on a picture of Syria's ousted president Bashar al-Assad as people enter his residence in Damascus' Malki area after Islamist-led rebels declared that they have taken the Syrian capital in a lightning offensive, sending al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule in Syria.

Louai Beshara / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People stand atop a toppled statue of Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad in Damascus.

Aref Tammawai / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man kisses a Syrian rebel fighter who returned to the central city of Homs, after being in exile for 12 years after rebel forces entered Syria's third city overnight.

Aaref Watad / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Syrian rebel fighters and civilians gather in the central city of Homs, after rebel forces entered Syria's third city overnight.

Bakr Al Kassem / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman waves a Syrian opposition flag as she celebrates at Umayyad Square in Damascus.

Hussein Malla / AP / AP Opposition fighters celebrate in Damascus, Syria.

Aared Watad / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An aerial view shows traffic on the streets in Syria's capital Damascus, after Islamist-led rebels declared that they have taken the Syrian capital in a lightning offensive, sending al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule in Syria.

Omar Sanadiki / AP / AP Syrian opposition fighters drive along the Damascus-Beirut highway, Syria.

Omar Albam / AP / AP Abu Mohammed al-Golani speaks at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus. Golani, a former al-Qaida commander who cut ties with the group and says he embraces pluralism and religious tolerance, leads the biggest rebel faction and is poised to chart the country's future.

Omar Sanadiki / AP / AP Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria.

Omar Albam / AP / AP Government soldiers and their allies huddle on the ground while being detained by insurgents in Homs, Syria.

Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A fire burns in a room of the Tishrin residential palace of Syria's ousted president Bashar al-Assad in Damascus' al-Muhajirin area.

Ghaith Alsayed / AP / AP An opposition fighter fires his AK-47 in the air in celebration after opposition forces took control of the city in Damascus.

Aref Tammawi / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Syrian Islamist-led rebel fighters pray in a mosque in the central city of Homs early on December 8, 2024, after entering Syria's third city overnight.

Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Displaced Syrians break into tears as they return to central city of Homs, after rebel forces entered Syria's third city overnight.

Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A Syrian rebel fighter fires rounds as people celebrate near the Clock Tower in the central city of Homs, after rebel forces entered Syria's third city overnight.

Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Detained Syrian pro-government soldiers chant slogans outside the central city of Homs, after surrendering when rebel forces entered Syria's third city overnight.

Hussein Malla / AP / AP A man tries to take a lamp as people search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria.

Ghaith Alsayed / AP / AP Residents celebrate the fall of the capital Damascus to opposition forces, in Homs, Syria.

Ali Haj Suleiman / Getty Images / Getty Images People wave guns in the air, as they gather to celebrate the fall of the Syrian regime in Umayyad Square in Damascus, Syria.

Ali Haj Suleiman / Getty Images / Getty Images A damaged poster of Bashar al-Assad is seen as a fire burns at a security compound that houses the Syrian Military Intelligence Interrogation Division, in Damascus, Syria.

Ali Haj Suleiman / Getty Images / Getty Images A portrait of Hafez al-Assad, father of Bashar al-Assad, is seen discarded, in Umayyad Square in Damascus, Syria.