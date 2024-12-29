A look back at Jimmy Carter's presidency

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at 100 years old. He was a Georgia governor when he began his bid to become the 39th president on a campaign of decency, equality and freedom.

Carter served a single term, from 1977 to 1981, most memorable for his human rights-centered foreign policy and for establishing the departments of education and energy, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Camp David Accords were the Carter administration's greatest foreign policy achievement. Carter brought together Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar el-Sadat at the presidential retreat in Maryland. On Sept. 17, 1978, the accords were signed, leading to an official peace treaty between the two countries the following year.

After his presidency, Carter continued in his pursuit of human rights. He and his wife, Rosalynn, founded The Carter Center and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, helping to build and advocate for affordable housing.

Here's a look at Carter's time as president in photos.

Moshe Milner / GPO via Getty Images / GPO via Getty Images In this handout file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin chats informally with Egyptian President Anwar el-Sadat and President Carter during their peace talks on Sept. 6, 1978, at Camp David in Maryland.

/ HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Deng Xiaoping and President Carter sign diplomatic agreements between the United States and China on Jan. 31, 1979.

Chuck Fishman / Getty Images / Getty Images Days after his term ended, in January 1981, former President Carter boards Air Force One in Georgia to return to Washington, D.C., and continue onto Wiesbaden, Germany, to greet the newly released Americans held hostage in Iran for 444 days.

