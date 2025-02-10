© 2025 WEMU
What was your worst Valentine's Day gift fail? NPR wants to hear all about it 

By Barry Gordemer
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:44 PM EST
Roses are seen on display at the Bagala Bros flower stand at Sydney Markets in Sydney, Australia, ahead of Valentine's Day 2022.
Lisa Maree Williams
/
Getty Images
Roses are seen on display at the Bagala Bros flower stand at Sydney Markets in Sydney, Australia, ahead of Valentine's Day 2022.

Flowers and chocolates on Valentine's Day are fine — but sometimes you want to go bigger.

Bigger, however, is not always better.

And NPR wants to hear about a Valentine's Day grand gesture, gift or surprise that did not go as you planned.

Perhaps you bought an amazing gift.

Maybe you planned a romantic getaway.

You might have written a heartfelt song or a deep and prophetic poem.

You might have declared your love on a billboard.

You can tell us about your Valentine's Day fail in the form below.

Your answers could be used on air or online.

Please submit your story to us by Wednesday, February 12.

Barry Gordemer
Barry Gordemer is an award-winning producer, editor, and director for NPR's Morning Edition. He's helped produce and direct NPR coverage of two Persian Gulf wars, eight presidential elections, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and hurricanes Katrina and Harvey. He's also produced numerous profiles of actors, musicians, and writers.
