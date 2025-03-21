© 2025 WEMU
New Music Friday: The best albums out March 21

By Stephen Thompson,
Izzi Bavis
Published March 21, 2025 at 3:00 AM EDT
Michelle Zauner and Japanese Breakfast is back with a new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women).
Pak Bae
/
Dead Oceans
Michelle Zauner and Japanese Breakfast is back with a new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women).

It's Friday morning, which means that shortly after the buzzer sounded during last night's March Madness games, dozens of new albums appeared on streaming services.

We begin this week's New Music Friday with some March Sadness, specifically Japanese Breakfast's highly anticipated return For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). It's Michelle Zauner's first album since becoming a New York Times bestseller for her memoir, Crying in H Mart, so there's a lot to unpack. We brought in J-Brek superfan Izzi Bavis of Baltimore public radio station WTMD, where she DJs every weeknight from 7-10 ET.

Listen to the conversation below, and stream our recommended new albums.

The Starting 5

My Morning Jacket.
Silvia Grav / ATO
/
ATO
My Morning Jacket.

Stephen and Matt give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

  • Japanese Breakfast, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Stream)
  • Greentea Peng, TELL DEM IT'S SUNNY (Stream)
  • Tamino, Every Dawn's a Mountain (Stream)
  • My Morning Jacket, is (Stream)
  • YHWH Nailgun, 45 Pounds (Stream)

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast! Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lighting Round

Flying Lotus.
Jen Raoult / Courtesy of the artist
/
Courtesy of the artist
Flying Lotus.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

  • Vijay Iyer and Wadada Leo Smith, Defiant Life
  • NO ID & Saba, From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID
  • Flying Lotus, ASH (Original Soundtrack)
  • More Eaze & claire rousay, no floor
  • Phil Cook, Appalachia Borealis

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple.

The Long List

Lonnie Holley
Viva Vadim / Jagjaguwar
/
Jagjaguwar
Lonnie Holley

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

  • Barry Hyde (of The Futureheads), Miners' Ballads
  • Benefits, Constant Noise
  • Brian D'Addario, Till the Morning
  • Clikatat Ikatowi, The Trials and Tribulations Of (Reissue)
  • Cross Record, Crush Me
  • Deacon Blue, The Great Western Road
  • Dutch Interior, Moneyball
  • Ed Kuepper & Jim White, After the Flood
  • Eliza Niemi, Progress Bakery
  • Floodlights, Underneath
  • Greer, Big Smile
  • Gustaffson, Black and White Movie
  • Jaco Jaco, Gremlin
  • Jeffrey Lewis, The EVEN MORE Freewheelin' Jeffrey Lewis
  • Kinlaw, gut ccheck
  • Lonnie Holley, Tonky
  • Men I Love, Equus Asinus
  • Ora The Molecule, Dance Therapy
  • Pictoria Vark, Nothing Sticks
  • Swami John Reis, Time To Let You Down
  • The Horrors, Nightlife
  • The Infinity Ring, Ataraxia
  • The Taxpayers, Circle Breaker
  • Weatherday, Hornet Disaster
  • Welly, Big in the Suburbs
  • Young Widows, Power Sucker

Classical

  • Ashley Jackson, Take Me To The Water
  • Macie Stewart, When the Distance is Blue

Country/Folk/Americana

  • David Ramirez, All the Not So Gentle Reminders
  • Jessica Simpson, Nashville Canyon EP
  • John Splithoff, Far From Here
  • Lola Kirke, Trailblazer
  • Maddox Batson, First Dance
  • Ryan Hurd, Midwest Rock & Roll

Electronic/Out There

  • Amine Laje, Datsha
  • Lucy Liyou, Every Video Without Your Face, Every Sound Without Your Name
  • Gnod & White Hills, Drop Out III
  • Graham Reynolds, Mountain
  • Hiroshi Yoshimura, Flora (Reissue)
  • Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, Gift Songs
  • Loradeniz, SUN SHONE
  • nimino, Creek EP
  • Sarah Davachi, Banshee / Basse Brevis EP
  • Sopa Boba, That Moment
  • V/A, Eli Roth's Red Light Disco Dancefloor: Seductions From Italian Sexploitation Cinema

Global

  • LA NIÑA, FURÈSTA
  • NMIXX, Fe3O4: Forward
  • TRÍADA, De Versiones y Alma EP
  • XIXA, XOLO

Jazz

  • Artturi Rönkä, Lost Threads
  • Timo Lassy Trio, Live In Helsinki

Pop

  • Ben Swissa, HUSH EP
  • Calum Bowie, Through the Window EP
  • Ólafur Arnalds and Loreen, SAGES EP
  • Selena Gomez & benny blanco, i said i love you first
  • Tina Turner, Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edition)

R&B/Soul

  • Annie & The Caldwells, Can't Lose My Soul
  • Bathe, Inside Voice(s)

Rap/Hip-Hop

  • B.U.G Antman, Y'all Ugly EP
  • Kevin Gates, I'm Him 2
  • Goya Gumbani, Warlord of the Weejuns
  • Mali, G-CODE
  • PremRock, Did You Enjoy Your Time Here…?
  • Previous Industries, Evergreen Plaza EP

Credits

  • Host: Stephen Thompson
  • Guest: Izzi Bavis, WTMD
  • Producer: Simon Rentner
  • Editor: Otis Hart
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

