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Trump says the U.S. will reinstate its blockade on Iran and charge a toll on ships

NPR | By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:53 PM EDT
This frame grab taken from AFPTV video footage on Sunday shows cargo ships anchoring near the Strait of Hormuz off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates at Khor Fakkan.
AFPTV
/
AFP via Getty Images
This frame grab taken from AFPTV video footage on Sunday shows cargo ships anchoring near the Strait of Hormuz off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates at Khor Fakkan.

ISTANBUL — President Trump says that the U.S. will not allow Iranian ships to move through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving," he said in a post online.

Trump said other countries will be able to move through the waterway, but that the U.S. would charge a 20% toll on cargo. He said the toll was reimbursement for doing "the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World."

The U.S. previously has opposed any tolls or fees on ships moving through the strait.

Iranian leaders have been defiant that Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's latest move comes after the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire for the third weekend in a row, raising the specter of a return to all-out war after a shaky ceasefire took effect in June.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
See stories by Hadeel Al-Shalchi