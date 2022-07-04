© 2022 WEMU
NPR National News

Police respond to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb

By Jonathan Franklin
Published July 4, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill.
Lynn Sweet
/
AP
Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill.

Updated July 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM ET

The Lake County, Ill., Sheriff's Office says they are responding to a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb.

Police have not yet reported any deaths. However, witnesses in the area told The Associated Press they saw bloodied bodies covered with blankets.

The Illinois State Police said in a tweet they are "assisting Highland Park PD with an active [shooter] situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade."

Chicago Sun-Times reported that a gunman started shooting 10 minutes after the parade started. Several witnesses in the area say they heard multiple shots fired. One told the Sun-Times they counted more than 20 shots fired.

This is a developing story.

Jonathan Franklin
Jonathan Franklin is a digital reporter on the News desk covering general assignment and breaking national news.
