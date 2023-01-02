Monday Night Football game postponed after player collapses on the field

Updated January 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM ET

The NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and left in an ambulance.

A date for resuming the game has not been announced.

In a statement from the NFL, league commissioner Roger Goodell said: "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL said.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the NFL Players Association said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being."

Hamlin, 24, collapsed in the first quarter after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After finishing a tackle on Higgins, Hamlin stood directly up and took a step forward before pausing and collapsing backwards.

Bills players signaled to the sidelines immediately for help from their training staff. Hamlin was down for some 10 minutes, with medical staff appearing to give Hamlin CPR before he was taken off the field.

Players from both teams gathered around him, both sides looking distraught. The Bills team gathered in a group prayer as he was taken away.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

