A café in Japan has a cool way to fight sweltering summer heat: swordsicles

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. A cafe in Japan came up with a cool way to fight the sweltering summer heat - ninja swords made of ice cream. Ninja Cafe Takayama said the swordsicle will be about 18 inches long, about the same length as a real ninja sword, but thankfully will only have a sharp edge on one side. The cafe says Japan's longest ice cream will go on sale later this month for about seven U.S. dollars. Sword waving classes, though - those are sold separately. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.