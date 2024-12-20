Caroline MacGregor was born in Dublin, Ireland where she spent her formative years before moving to the UK and later emigrating to South Africa with her family.

After attending college in Cape Town she lived in London for two years before moving to the US where she worked as media liaison for the South African Embassy in Washington D.C.

MacGregor later moved to west Michigan where she caught the "radio bug" leading to a career path in broadcasting.

An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.

An outdoors enthusiast, Caroline enjoys trail riding (horses), kayaking and hiking. With a particular fondness for animals, she has volunteered for the RSPCA and organizations dedicated to the conservation of wildlife and endangered species.

Caroline is thrilled to join the WEMU news team as host of All Things Considered.

"I have a passion for public radio and the art of storytelling. I am excited to be part of the WEMU team spirit dedicated to producing fair, accurate and high quality content that engages and closely reflects the interest of our listeners."