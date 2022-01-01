Cathy Shafran has spent nearly three quarters of her life as a journalist working somewhere in the world. She has covered conflicts from the streets of Flint, Michigan to battlefields in the Middle East.

Whether covering missile attacks in Southern Lebanon, being on the political beat in Flint, or teaching young journalists at the university level - Shafran’s focus has always been the same. She stresses the importance of listening to people and telling their stories in a way that impacts the audience. She has been guided in her journalism efforts by the thoroughness of NPR-style reporting and the ability to bring emotion to a story with sound and video.

After 3 decades of television reporting in Michigan and internationally, Shafran is excited to be able to be a listening ear to the folks of Washtenaw County, and equally excited to bring the NPR tradition of balanced storytelling to 89.1 WEMU.