John Petelka, or JP as we call him, fell for radio as a preteen. He declared in elementary school that he wanted to own a small town radio station.

As a young adult John didn't believe radio was a legitimate career. He went to Central Michigan and graduated with a management degree. In the following ten years John worked a series of entry level bank jobs, and earned a Personal Financial Planning certificate from Oakland University.

Upon entering middle age, John decided to do what he always wanted. He matriculated at Specs Howard School of Broadcasting. After graduating John worked for WAAM Ann Arbor as a news anchor and reporter. Later he spent five years at WSDS country radio as a deejay, account executive, and sports board operator.

In 2005 JP began at WEMU as a sport board operator. Over the years he has expanded into many more roles.