Cinema Chat: Revisiting the first-ever National Cinema Day, 'Barbarian,' 'Memoria,' and more

CINEMA DAY LAST WEEK ON SATURDAY WAS A SUCCESS

On Saturday, September 3, large crowds of well behave movie-goers enjoyed first run and classic films at the State and Michigan theaters. At Cinemark on Saturday, police were called to quell a fight which broke out there between a reported 80-100 moviegoers.

Overall, however, the first National Cinema Day was a great success! Nationwide, last Saturday, a record number of people went to the movies. An estimated 8.1 million moviegoers attended their local cinemas making it the highest-attendance day of the year, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Barbarian" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Director: Zach Cregger

"Memoria" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT THE MICHIGAN

Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, who friends and fans sometimes refer to as "Joe" (a nickname that he, like many with similarly long Thai names, has adopted out of convenience). A Thai independent film director, screenwriter, and film producer. Working outside the strict confines of the Thai film studio system, Apichatpong has directed several features and dozens of short films.

His feature films include "Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives," winner of the 2010 Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or prize; "Tropical Malady," which won a jury prize at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival; "Blissfully Yours," which won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard program at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was selected as the Colombian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards.

From the extraordinary mind of Palme D’or winning director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and starring Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton, comes a bewildering drama about a Scottish woman, who, after hearing a loud ‘bang’ at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia.

"Top Gun: Maverick" — RETURNING TO THE STATE FOR ONE WEEK ONLY!!!

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

"The Good Boss" — NOW PLAYING AT THE MICHIGAN

A Spanish company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town, awaits the imminent visit from a committee which holds its fate in their hands as to whether they merit a local Business Excellence award. Everything has to be perfect when the time comes. Working against the clock, the company's proprietor, Blanco (Javier Bardem) pulls out all the stops to address and resolve issues with his employees, crossing every imaginable line in the process.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

NT Live: "Straight Line Crazy" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Ralph Fiennes leads the cast as Robert Moses, the controversial public official whose programs and designs influenced New York City infrastructure for decades.

"The Big Lebowski" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30 PM AT THE STATE

Jeff Bridges plays Jeff Lebowski who insists on being called "the Dude," a laid-back, easygoing burnout who happens to have the same name as a millionaire whose wife owes a lot of dangerous people a whole bunch of money. This causes the Dude’s rug soiled and sends him on an innocent and hilarious spiral into the Los Angeles underworld.

"The First Degree" - PLAYS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrate the rediscovery of the film long thought lost from the silent era. This special screening will feature a live performance of a newly commissioned score by Chicago Experimental

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" — PLAYS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 AT THE MICHIGAN

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet are stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, they meet a houseful of wild characters. Presented with a live stage “shadow cast” by The Leather Medusas. Costumes are encouraged!

"Nosferatu" — PLAYS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 AT THE MICHIGAN

In this classic silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his remote Transylvanian castle. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that his wife Ellen is in grave danger. Silent film with live organ accompaniment.

NT Live: "Frankenstein" — PLAYS MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Directed by Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle, this production of "Frankenstein" sees Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein and his creation and Jonny Lee Miller also as Victor Frankenstein and his creation.

Cinema Made in Italy (at the Michigan)

Honoring Italian Cinema - Film & Food Festival (at the State)

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul"

A satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs -- the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

"Three Thousand Years of Longing"

Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic -- content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. From acclaimed writer/director George Miller ("Mad Max").

"Bodies Bodies Bodies"

This is a 2022 American black comedy horror film directed by Halina Reijn in her English-language debut. The film stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson. It premiered at South by Southwest on March 14, 2022 and received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the humor, satire, and cast performances, Sennott’s in particular.

When a group of 20-somethings gets stuck at a remote mansion during a hurricane, a party game gone very, very wrong ends with a dead body on the ground and fake friends at every turn as they try to find the killer among them.

"Emily the Criminal"

A 2022 American crime drama film written and directed by John Patton Ford. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2022. Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a "dummy shopper," buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome and charismatic middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi). Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles.

"Nope"

A 2022 American science fiction horror film written, directed, and co-produced by Jordan Peele under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. The plot follows residents of an isolated town who witness a mysterious and abnormal event.

After random objects falling from the sky with the mysterious ability to affect human and animal behavior, ultimately results in the death of their father. Ranch-owning siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood attempt to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object with the help of tech salesman Angel Torres and documentarian Antlers Holst.

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

A 2021 American mockumentary film directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jenny Slate and Nick Paley. It is based on the 2010 short film of the same name written by Slate and Fleischer-Camp. Slate reprises her voice role as Marcel, an anthropomorphic shell living with his grandmother Connie. Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Isabella Rossellini also star. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

