Cinema Chat: Russ Collins celebrates 40 years as manager of Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater

LOOKING BACK AT RUSS COLLINS' 40 YEARS AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER

Talking about 40 years at the Michigan Theater (now the State Theatre as well) – November 1, 1982, to November 1, 2022. However, he is not the longest serving manager of the Michigan Theater. The theater’s original manager, Gerald Hoag, managed the Michigan from January 5, 1928 to January 5, 1974 (46-years). Gerry Hoag retired the year Russ graduated from Ann Arbor Huron High School (1974) and in September of that year started attending the U-M (to be a dentist, play saxophone in the Marching Band and sing tenor in the U-M Men’s Glee Club). Life is full of strange coincidences, surprising twists and turn and frequently does not go the way you intend. However, that can be OK, sometime, maybe event frequently, a good thing.

In 1982, the year Russ started at the Michigan Theater, Ken Fischer was 5 years away (1987) from starting at UMS, The Ark was located on Hill Street in tiny house owned by the First Presbyterian Church and still had a 1960s student coffee house karma, there was no Kerrytown Concert House, the Ann Arbor Symphony was an amateur orchestra, the Young People’s Theater had hired Russ then fired him before he started working there. There was no renowned U-M Musical Theater Program, the U-M Theater Department was located on State Street in a now demolished building which was build in 1904 as Ann Arbor High School. WEMU was perfecting its relatively new Jazz and News format station and WUOM had a very old style classic musical format and the Ann Arbor News was an important local news and information source. Most local businesses did not have nor even though they would need computers and mobile phone were rare, only made telephone calls and usually were located in expensive automobiles. But, forty years ago, times were changing quickly. In the 1980s it was clear that “Baby Boomer” were clearly taking charge of managing business, government and academic institutions from the “Greatest Generation.”

Which is a lot like now. The quickly changing dynamic of 40 years ago, feels similar to Russ about our current era – except Russ’s “Baby Boomer” generation is the one who must yield to new aesthetics, social justice dynamics and technology – the Millennial Generation is taking over from “Baby Boomers.” It is exciting to see new talent and new cultural institutions like NOW Studios, Cultureverse, Blue Llama Jazz Club and many others are setting the new agenda for the arts and society, just as “Baby Boomers” did 40-years ago! This is a good thing because change is the only thing one can upon!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Armageddon Time" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 AT THE MICHIGAN

From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, this film is a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. The film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, this film follows lifelong friends Pádraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán and troubled young islander Dominic, endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

Ann Arbor Polish Film Festival — RUNS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 AT THE STATE

"The Mummy" — PLAYS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 AT 9:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

This is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in 1925. Stumbling upon an ancient tomb, the hunters unwittingly set loose a 3,000-year-old legacy of terror, which is embodied in the vengeful reincarnation of an Egyptian priest who had been sentenced to an eternity as one of the living dead.

Not Just for Kids Presents: "FrankenSTEM" — PLAYS SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5 AT THE MICHIGAN

Dr. Frank N. Stein is one of the world’s most famous scientists. Along with his trusty assistant, Igor, Dr. Stein has created some of the world’s most amazing inventions! But those inventions would be nothing without YOUR imagination. It will take Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to make his latest masterpiece come to life! This show helps students learn why STEM subjects are so important to the modern world while opening up an exciting world of STEM discovery.

"Let's Get Lost" — PLAYS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Presented by the Blue LLama Jazz Club! Featuring interviews with Chet Baker's friends, ranging from ex-associates to ex-wives and children. The film begins near the end of Baker's life, on the beaches of Santa Monica, and ends at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Seven Samurai" — PLAYS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 AT 7:15 PM AT THE STATE

One of the most thrilling movie epics of all time, it tells the story of a 16th century village whose desperate inhabitants hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits. This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa-featuring legendary actors Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura-seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope. This film will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

"Robin Hood" — PLAYS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 AT 7:45 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating the film's 100th anniversary with live accompaniment from Andrew Rogers on the historic Barton Organ.

When King Richard the Lion-Hearted leads a crusade to the Holy Land, his evil brother John claims the throne, and an era of corruption ensues. The Earl of Huntington (Douglas Fairbanks) is transfigured into the heroic Robin Hood, who leads his followers against Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham to reclaim England for King Richard. "A big-screen spectacle that ranks as one of the monumental accomplishments of the era, 'Robin Hood' is a timeless story of romance and intrigue, staged on a herculean scale. Its sets were erected by an army of 500 carpenters and towered 90 feet in the air, covering ten acres of land, historically accurate to the smallest detail

Honoring Italian Cinema - Film & Food Festival (Thursdays at the State)



COMING SOON

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Till"

This is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie's poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother's ability to change the world.

"TÁR"

From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes this film starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra. We meet Tár at the height of her career, as she's preparing both a book launch and much-anticipated live performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony. Over the ensuing weeks her life begins to unravel in a singularly modern way. The result is a searing examination of power, and its impact and durability in today's society.

"Triangle of Sadness"

A 2022 internationally co-produced satirical black comedy film written and directed by Ruben Östlund in his English-language feature film debut. Its world premiere was at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on 5 May 2022, where it received an eight-minute standing ovation and won the top prize, the Palme d'Or.

In Ruben Östlund's ("Force Majeure," "The Square") wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.

"Ticket to Paradise"

Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. A romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

"Amsterdam"

A 2022 period mystery comedy film written, directed, and produced by David O. Russell. Led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, the film features an ensemble cast including Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

Three friends—a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer—become the prime suspects in the murder of Senator Bill Meekins in the 1930s.

"Don't Worry Darling"

A 2022 American psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde ("Booksmart") from a screenplay by Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine.

Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank--equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach--anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives--including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley--get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing.

