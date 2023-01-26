Cinema Chat: 2023 Oscar nods, 'Living,' 'Carole King: Home Again Live in Central Park,' and more

95TH ACADEMY AWARDS NOMINATIONS

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led Oscar nomination with 11 followed by “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” which tied with nine. If there is one thing that Oscars nominations morning teaches every year, it’s to never be too sure of a sure thing. While it’s unsurprising “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads in terms of number of nominations, it is shocking to see crowd-pleaser “The Woman King” come up empty-handed, with even Oscar winner Viola Davis not making the final cut for Best Actress.

For the 2023 Oscars, Academy members gave little regard to films directed by women. Was that at the expense of recognizing more international talent, with the German-language “All Quiet on the Western Front” taking a stunning nine nominations? Some surprises were predictable: We knew that there were a few straggling, unpredictable slots, but didn’t know who would fill them. Now we know voters really did like “Triangle of Sadness,” and “Aftersun” captured enough attention for star Paul Mescal to receive a Best Actor nomination over Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Tom Hanks (“A Man Called Otto”).

The 95th Academy Awards air Sunday, March 12.

BEST PICTURE

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis"

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

DIRECTOR

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon"

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FILM EDITING

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Living" — OPENS TODAY AT THE MICHIGAN

A 2022 British drama film adapted from the 1952 Japanese film "Ikiru" directed by Akira Kurosawa, which in turn was inspired by the 1886 Russian novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich by Leo Tolstoy. Set in 1953 London, it depicts a bureaucrat in the county Public Works department (played by Bill Nighy) facing a fatal illness. It had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and received positive reviews, with Nighy's performance receiving particular acclaim. It received nominations for Best Actor (for Nighy) and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 95th Academy Awards. The film is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

"Women Talking" — OPENS TODAY AT THE MICHIGAN

A 2022 American drama film written and directed by Sarah Polley. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews and inspired by real-life events that occurred at the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia. The film stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, who is also a producer on the film.

The film had its world premiere at the 49th Telluride Film Festival. The film received praise from critics for Polley's screenplay and direction, the performances of the cast (particularly Foy, Buckley, and Whishaw) and score. It was named one of the top ten films of 2022 by the American Film Institute, and at the 95th Academy Awards received nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

"Infinity Pool" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE

Writer-director Brandon Cronenberg ("Possessor," 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and son of director David Cronenberg) returns to Park City with a new sci-fi trip through the wicked exploits of foreigners abroad. Crushing violence and surreal horrors puncture this dark satire of the privileged few, centered on the depraved lead performances of Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Tampopo" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:15 PM AT THE STATE

Part of our Diamonds by the Decade series presented with the University of Michigan Center for Japanese Studies

We come to the 1980s in this series celebrating the best films of each decade since CJS began at the University of Michigan, with this 1987 Ramen-Western (a play on the term Spaghetti Western) about two Japanese milk-truck drivers who help a restaurant owner learn how to cook great noodles.

"Carole King: Home Again Live in Central Park" — PLAYS MONDAY, JANUARY 30 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

This May 1973 concert performance captured King at her critical and commercial peak, basking in the enormous popularity of her definitive album "Tapestry." The film provides an inside view of a generational talent at her prime, performing one of the biggest and most momentous concerts of her career in the city where she was born. Alongside the complete performance footage is the behind-the-scenes story of King’s remarkable transformation from an in demand, staff songwriter beloved for such timeless classics as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” to an iconic artist in her own right.

"Mulholland Drive" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 AT 9:30 PM AND MONDAY, JANUARY 30 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

From director David Lynch, a dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles in a daze before taking refuge in an apartment. There she is discovered by Betty (Naomi Watts), a wholesome Midwestern blonde who has come to the City of Angels seeking fame as an actress. Together, the two attempt to solve the mystery of Rita's true identity. The story is set in a dream-like Los Angeles, spoilt neither by traffic jams nor smog.

"You Can't Take It with You" — PLAYS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 AT 7 PM AND MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Films We Love series

Sweet-natured Alice Sycamore (Jean Arthur) falls for banker's son Tony Kirby (James Stewart). But when she invites her snooty prospective in-laws to dinner to give their blessing to the marriage, Alice's peculiar extended family -- including philosophical grandfather Martin Vanderhof (Lionel Barrymore), hapless fledgling ballerina sister Essie (Ann Miller) and fireworks enthusiast father, Paul (Samuel S. Hinds) -- might be too eccentric for the staid Kirbys. From director Frank Capra.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Son"

Based on Florian Zeller's 2018 stage play of the same name, the film serves as a prequel to 2020's "The Father", which earned Anthony Hopkins the Academy Award for Best Actor.

A cautionary tale that centers on Peter (Hugh Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) appears at his door to discuss their troubled teenage son Nicholas (Zen McGrath). Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have wanted his own father (Anthony Hopkins) to have taken care of him, while juggling his and Beth's new son, and the pending offer of his dream job. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto Nicholas in the present.

"Broker"

Highly anticipated new film from acclaimed director Hirokazu Kore-eda ("Shoplifters;" "After the Storm;" "Like Father, Like Son")

The film follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption, to affluent couples who can't have children of their own. After an infant's mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child finds a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple, building an unlikely family of their own.

Starring Song Kang-ho, who audiences will remember for his memorable role in 2019’s "Parasite," and who won the Best Actor Award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where the film was also nominated for the Palme d’Or.

"When You Finish Saving the World"

A 2022 Sundance breakout, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg in his feature directorial debut. The film stars Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things") as high school student Ziggy, who performs original folk-rock songs for an adoring online fan base. But this concept mystifies his formal and uptight mother, Evelyn, who runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse.

"EO"

An internationally co-produced 2022 road film directed by Jerzy Skolimowski and inspired by Robert Bresson's 1966 film "Au Hasard Balthazar," it follows the life of a donkey born in a Polish circus. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, where it won the Jury Prize. It is on the shortlist for the 2023 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life's path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turn his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence.

"Decision to Leave"

From writer/director Park Chan-wook, one of the most prominent South Korean filmmakers working today "‘Oldboy", "The Handmaiden")

From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death, leaving the question: Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man's wife, but as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire.

The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where Park won Best Director, and was also selected as the South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. It was also named one of the top 5 international films of 2022 by the National Board of Review.

"The Whale"

From director Darren Aronofsky, known for his psychological dramas "Pi", "Requiem for a Dream", and "Black Swan".

Starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

Fraser has received a Best Actor nomination at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and is inspiring the discussion of a “Frasierssance” that may be upon us.

"The Fabelmans"

A 2022 American coming-of-age drama film directed by Steven Spielberg and written and produced by Tony Kushner and Spielberg. It is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Spielberg's adolescence and first years as a director, told through an original story of the fictional Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker who explores how the power of movies can help him see the truth about his dysfunctional family and those around him. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch. It is dedicated to the memories of Spielberg's real-life parents Arnold Spielberg and Leah Adler. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, where it won the People's Choice Award.

Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth." Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.

"The Menu"

A 2022 American comedy horror film directed by Mark Mylod, written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and produced by Adam McKay, Betsy Koch, and Will Ferrell through their production banners Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions respectively. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Young couple Margot and Tyler (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), who has prepared a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art, although his approach to cuisine has some shocking surprises for the wealthy guests.

