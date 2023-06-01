Cinema Chat: Russ Collins details trip to the Cannes Film Festival and previews the opening of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

RUSS & DEB GO TO THE FESTIVAL DE CANNES AND BRING BACK A SPECIAL RED CARPET SCREENING TO THE MICHIGAN!

MARK YOUR CALENDAR – One Night Only Thursday, June 22 – tickets on sale now

A Red Carpet screening of ASTEROID CITY

Wes Anderson brought cowboys, aliens and movie stars to the Cannes Film Festival on a week ago Tuesday, earning a six-minute standing ovation at its world premiere in the Lumiere Theater in Cannes.

Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Norton, Margot Robbie and Jeff Goldblum are among the starry ensemble cast — many of whom were in attendance at the Grand Palais with their notoriously stylish and exacting director.

The project tells of a desert tourist trap that was one the sites of an asteroid landing, which also doubles as the location of an annual camp for “stargazers and space cadets.” The conceit is a story-within-a-story, as the cast plays a troupe of actors and stage crew for a play. Johansson had the Cannes crowd swooning as a movie star derailed in Asteroid City (and also as an actress playing that actress in the meta story).

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning animated Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

"Sanctuary" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 2 AT THE STATE

This is a 2022 American psychological thriller film directed by Zachary Wigon from a screenplay by Micah Bloomberg. It stars Margaret Qualley (Andie McDowell’s daughter) and Christopher Abbott.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022

Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, it tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret Qualley) and Hal (Christopher Abbott), her wealthy client. About to inherit his late father's position and fortune, Hal tries to end their relationship, but when his attempt to cut ties backfires, disaster ensues.

"Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret." — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 2 AT THE MICHIGAN

For over fifty years, Judy Blume's classic and groundbreaking novel "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life's biggest questions. In Lionsgate's big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn't happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Only in Theaters" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 2 AT 7:30 PM, SATURDAY, JUNE 3 AT 4:30 PM AND SUNDAY, JUNE 4 AT 4 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

FREE- Sponsored by the wonderful MTF Board member Hillary Murt

An intimate and moving journey taken with the Laemmle family, spanning nearly three years of challenges, losses, and personal triumphs. A film by actor/director Raphael Sbarge and featuring Ava Duvernay, Cameron Crowe, Leonard Maltin, James Ivory, four generations of the Laemmle Family, and more!

"But I'm a Cheerleader" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 2 AT 9:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

Megan (Natasha Lyonne) considers herself a typical American girl. She excels in school and cheerleading, and she has a handsome football-playing boyfriend, even though she isn't that crazy about him. So she's stunned when her parents decide she's gay and send her to True Directions, a boot camp meant to alter her sexual orientation. While there, Megan meets a rebellious and unashamed teen lesbian, Graham (Clea DuVall). Though Megan still feels confused, she starts to have feelings for Graham.

"Paris is Burning" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JUNE 3 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Films We Love series

This documentary focuses on drag queens living in New York City and their "house" culture, which provides a sense of community and support for the flamboyant and often socially shunned performers. Groups from each house compete in elaborate balls that take cues from the world of fashion. Also touching on issues of racism and poverty, the film features interviews with a number of renowned drag queens, including Willi Ninja, Pepper LaBeija and Dorian Corey.

"Car Wash" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JUNE 4 AT 1:30 PM AND TUESDAY, JUNE 6 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Summer Classics film series

This day-in-the-life cult comedy focuses on a group of friends working at Sully Boyar's Car Wash in the Los Angeles ghetto. The team meets dozens of eccentric customers -- including a smooth-talking preacher (Richard Pryor), a wacky cab driver (George Carlin) and an ex-convict -- while cracking politically incorrect jokes to a constant soundtrack of disco and funk. Some of the workers find romance as the day moves along, but most are just happy to get through another shift.

"Beyond Zero" — PLAYS MONDAY, JUNE 5 AT 6:30 PM AT THE STATE

FREE — Part of the City of Ann Arbor's A2Zero Week

This film follows the transformative journey of the CEO of a global public company embarks on a high-stakes quest to eliminate all negative environmental impacts by 2020. To succeed, they must overcome deep skepticism, abandon the status quo, and ignite a new industrial revolution. The film offers an inspirational roadmap for how business can reverse climate change.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"You Hurt My Feelings"

A selection from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival from director Nicole Holofcener (Academy Award nominee for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?") starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies.

A brilliantly relatable/witty New York comedy that follows Beth (Louis-Dreyfus), a popular writer, and her husband Don (Menzies), who share a loving relationship. Even after decades of marriage, parenting, and their own successful careers, their physical spark has somehow not. But when Beth discovers that Don has been untruthful to her about his opinion of her work for years -- Beth's world comes crashing down. Has their whole relationship been one Big Fat Lie?

"Polite Society"

A 2023 Sundance breakout hit! A martial artist-in-training believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, she tries to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

A 2023 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team "Guardians of the Galaxy," produced by Marvel Studios, and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the third and final movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and the sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014) and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017) and the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

The beloved band of Marvel misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

