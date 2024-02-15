Cinema Chat: 'Bob Marley: One Love' opens at the multiplexes,'The Taste of Things' and 2024 Oscar-nominated shorts open in downtown Ann Arbor

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Taste of Things" — NOW PLAYING AT THE MICHIGAN

Set in France in 1889, the film follows the life of Dodin Bouffant (Benoît Magimel) as a chef living with his personal cook and lover Eugénie (Juliette Binoche). They share a long history of gastronomy and love, but Eugénie refuses to marry Dodin, so the food lover decides to do something he has never done before: cook for her. From director Tran Anh Hung. Presented in French with English subtitles. Surprisingly to many, it beat out "Anatomy of a Fall" (nominated be Best Picture) as France’s entry.

"Bob Marley: One Love" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 AT THE MULTIPLEX

This narrative (non-documentary) film celebrates the life and music of Bob Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir, who play Malcom X in “One Night in Miami). Marley was a musical icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Oscar Shorts 2024 — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 AT THE MICHIGAN

For the 19th consecutive year, the Oscar-Nominated Short Films are playing the Michigan Theater. With all three categories offered – Animated, Live Action and Documentary – this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world, don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. Please know, essentially, none of these programs are for children, not even the animation. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 10th.

Oscar-nominated Short Films 2024: Live-Action

"The After" (Canada)

"Invincible" (Denmark)

"Knight of Fortune" (USA)

"Red, White and Blue" (UK)

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" (UK)

Oscar-nominated Short Films 2024: Animated

"Letter to a Pig" (France)

"Ninety-Five Senses" (USA)

"Our Uniform" (Iran)

"Pachyderme" (France)

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" (USA)

Oscar-nominated Short Films 2024: Documentary

"Island in Between" (Taiwan)

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó" (USA)

"The ABCs of Book Banning" (USA)

"The Barber of Little Rock" (USA)

"The Last Repair Shop" (USA)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Godzilla vs. Hedorah" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:15 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the U-M Center for Japanese Film Studies 2024 Series

Godzilla fights pollution in the form of living sludge found by a scientist (Akira Yamauchi) and his son (Toshie Kimura). Presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

Curator's note: Already the 11th film in the Godzilla franchise, Banno tries to mix things up with an eco-critical theme and flights of animation. This was from the kids' Godzilla era, may not be horrifying; but it's immensely pleasurable.

"Get Out" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries leads him to a truth that he never could have imagined. From director Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, and Bradley Whitford.

"Shall We Dance" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Peter P. Peters (Fred Astaire) is an American ballet dancer working in Paris. After happening across a photograph of tap-dance sensation Linda Keene (Ginger Rogers), Peters falls instantly in love and, using his connections, arranges for a meeting. Unfortunately, Peters's overzealous nature leaves Keene unimpressed and a rumor begins circulating that the two are secretly married. In order to quell the rumor Peters and Keene decide to actually get married and then seek a prompt divorce. From director Mark Sandrich.

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

After arriving safely home from their unprecedented victory in the 74th Annual Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) discover that they must do a quick turnaround and begin a Victors Tour. As she and Peeta travel throughout the districts, Katniss senses a rebellion is stirring. However, President Snow (Donald Sutherland) proves that he is still very much in control when word comes of a cruel change in the rules for the upcoming 75th Hunger Games. From director Francis Lawrence.

"Minari" — PLAYS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT 1 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Korean CinemaNow Film Series

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, the film follows a Korean American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, the film shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. From writer/director Lee Isaac Chung. English and Korean w/English subtitles

"The Princess and the Frog" — PLAYS SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana -- thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess. From directors Ron Clements and John Musker.

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" — PLAYS MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Romance Francaise series

In 1770, the young daughter of a French countess develops a mutual attraction to the female artist commissioned to paint her wedding portrait. From writer/director Céline Sciamma and starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel. Presented in French with English subtitles.

"The Twilight Samurai" — PLAYS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE!!!)

Followed by a post-film discussion lead by Professor Hitomi Tonomura.

In 1860s Japan, samurai Seibei (Hiroyuki Sanada) lives in a rural village with his mother and daughters, where he is stuck working as a bookkeeper rather than a warrior. Disillusioned by his position in society and the death of his wife, Seibei finally is stirred from his malaise by the arrival of Tomoe (Rie Miyazawa), a woman he loved as a child. His feelings for her are still strong, but the burdens of family, career and social standings could keep Seibei from following his desires. Presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

"The Color Purple" — PLAYS MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Music by Quincy Jones series

An epic tale spanning forty years in the life of Celie (Whoopi Goldberg), an African American woman living in the South who survives incredible abuse and bigotry. After Celie's abusive father marries her off to the equally debasing "Mister" Albert Johnson (Danny Glover), things go from bad to worse, leaving Celie to find companionship anywhere she can. She perseveres, holding on to her dream of one day being reunited with her sister in Africa. Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the novel by Alice Walker.

NT Live Presents: "Fleabag" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

This is the hilarious, award-winning, original one-woman play that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series, written and performed on-stage by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In just 67 minutes, audiences can expect a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

"Kung Fu Panda 4" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 AT 7 PM

FREE promotional screening for college students

After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

"Door" — PLAYS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 AT 7:15 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the U-M Center for Japanese Film Studies 2024 Series

After several threatening calls from a local salesman, a homemaker becomes increasingly afraid to answer her apartment door. Presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

Curator's note: Banmei Takahashi learned the craft in pink film at Wakamatsu Productions, so it should be no surprise that this unnerving film pushes both buttons and boundaries. Set during the prosperity of the bubble era, the story centers on a housewife and her stalker.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Teachers' Lounge"

Oscar Nominated Best International Feature

Premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, released to critical acclaim in the USA, the National Board of Review named this film one of the top five international films of 2023. It was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

Carla Nowak, a dedicated sports and math teacher, starts her first job at a high school. She stands out among the new staff because of her idealism. When a series of thefts occur at the school and one of her students is suspected, she decides to get to the bottom of the matter on her own. Carla tries to mediate between outraged parents, opinionated colleagues and aggressive students, but is relentlessly confronted with the structures of the school system. The more desperately she tries to do everything right, the more the young teacher threatens to break.

"Origin"

A 2023 American biographical drama film written and directed by Ava DuVernay. It is based on the book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson, which describes racism in the United States as an aspect of a caste system. The film stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Wilkerson, alongside Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nick Offerman, and Blair Underwood.

The film was selected to compete for the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. It received positive reviews from critics.

"The Zone of Interest"

Oscar nominated for Best Picture

A 2023 historical drama film written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. It stars Christian Friedel as the German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss, who strives to build a dream life with his wife, Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), in a new home next to the German Auschwitz concentration camp.

The film premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on 19 May 2023 to acclaim, winning the Grand Prix Prize. It was named Best Film by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and selected as one of the top-five international films of 2023 by the National Board of Review.

The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Glazer and Best International Feature Film. A new film from writer/director Jonathan Glazer (‘Under the Skin’)

"American Fiction"

Oscar nominated for Best Actor, Jeffrey Wright

A 2023 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Cord Jefferson, in his feature directorial debut. Based on the 2001 novel "Erasure" by Percival Everett, the film follows a frustrated novelist-professor who jokingly writes an outlandishly stereotypical "Black" book out of spite, only for the book to be published and receive widespread fame and acclaim. It stars Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, and Keith David.

Director Cord Jefferson's hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who is fed up with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish "Black" book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.

"Poor Things"

Oscar nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and 9 other categories

From director Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Favourite," 2018) and starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

