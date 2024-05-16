Cinema Chat: A preview of the 2024 Cinetopia Film Festival, plus 'Back to Black' and 'I Saw the TV Glow' open downtown

Cinetopia Film Festival – JUNE 13-23

The Cinetopia Film Festival is back to bring you “the world’s best films from the world’s best festivals”. Ann Arbor will be buzzing with film enthusiasts this summer with over 30 selections to choose from!

Opening Night – "For When You Get Lost"

In this coming-of-middle-age dark comedy, June Stevenson drags her estranged sisters on a road trip up the Pacific Coast in order to make amends with their difficult father before he dies. Along the way, she distracts herself with picturesque landmarks, craft breweries, and picturesque men in craft breweries, but ultimately she must face the fact that there’s more to her family’s fractures than she thought. Inspired by a real road trip. From director Michelle Steffes and screenwriter Jennifer Sorenson, who will both be in attendance!

Closing Night – "Love and Vodka" – World Premiere!

This is a mad-cap, culture-clash, Ukrainian-American romantic comedy that aims to celebrate the transatlantic friendship between Ukraine and America, focus on love, sooth sadness with laughter, and help raise support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora in a time of tragic loss and war. From director Heidi Philipsen who will be in attendance with novelist R.J. Fox and special guests!

Click here for the full Cinetopia schedule!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"IF" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 17 AT THE MULTIPLEX

From writer and director John Krasinski, this film is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends -- and what she does with that superpower -- as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and more!

"Back to Black" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 17 AT THE STATE

The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse's early rise to fame and the making of her groundbreaking album, "Back to Black." Told from Amy's perspective and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film follows the remarkable woman behind the phenomenon and the tumultuous relationship at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time.

From director Sam Taylor-Johnson ("Nowhere Boy"), starring Marisa Abela (who provides her own voice to the songs), an original score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, with Giles Martin who served as the music producer.

"I Saw the TV Glow" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 17 AT THE STATE

A favorite from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival! Teenager Owen (Justice Smith) is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate (Brigette Lundy-Paine) introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack. From writer/director Jane Schoenbrun ("We're All Going to the World's Fair")

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Death Proof" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell) is a professional body double who likes to take unsuspecting women for deadly drives in his free time. He has doctored his car for maximum impact; when Mike purposely causes wrecks, the bodies pile up while he walks away with barely a scratch. The insane Mike may be in over his head, though, when he targets a tough group of female friends, including real-life stuntwoman Zoe Bell (who served as Uma Thurman's double in "Kill Bill"), who plays herself. From writer/director Quentin Tarantino.

"Dune (1984)" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 17 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, MAY 23 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

Celebrating its 40th anniversary! The first film adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction epic. Starring Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides, Max Von Sydow, Sting, and Patrick Stewart. This monumental Dino DeLaurentiis presentation is directed by David Lynch with music by Toto and incredible monster creation by E.T.'s Carlo Rambaldi.

"Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MAY 18 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) face attack by the Imperial forces and its AT-AT walkers on the ice planet Hoth. While Han and Leia escape in the Millennium Falcon, Luke travels to Dagobah in search of Yoda. Only with the Jedi master's help will Luke survive when the dark side of the Force beckons him into the ultimate duel with Darth Vader (David Prowse). From director Irvin Kershner and screenwriters Lawrence Kasdan and Leigh Brackett.

"Three Promises" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MAY 18 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

This is the story of a mother and her camera, of a son and his suppressed memories, and of an entire country. At the start of the 2000s, while the Israeli army is retaliating against the second intifada in the West Bank, Suha films her daily family life, punctuated by frequent trips underground and overwhelmed by the anguish of her two young children.

"Bye Bye Tiberias" — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 19 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Years after leaving her Palestinian village to pursue an acting career in France, Hiam Abbass ("Succession") returns home with her daughter, filmmaker Lina Soualem, in this intimate documentary about four generations of women and their shared legacy of separation. From director Lina Soualem. Presented in French and Arabic with English subtitles.

LIVE EVENTS

Victor Herbert Memorial Concert — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 19 AT 2 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Selection from the composer's operettas, with soloists, chorus and orchestra. A portion of the admission price will go to the Washtenaw Area Council for Children.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Nowhere Special"

John, a 35-year-old window cleaner, has dedicated his life to bringing up his 4-year-old son, Michael, after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth. When John is given only a few months left to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for Michael, determined to shield him from the terrible reality of the situation. Although initially certain of what he is looking for in the perfect family, John gradually abandons his early convictions, overwhelmed by doubts about the decision. How can he judge a family from a brief encounter? And does he know his own child well enough to make this choice for him? As John struggles to find the right answer to his impossible task, he comes to accept the help of a young social worker, opening himself to solutions he would never have considered. And he finally comes to accept his anger at the injustice of his destiny, the need to share the truth with his son, and to follow the child’s instincts on the biggest decision of their lives.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

A 2024 American science fiction action film directed by Wes Ball and written by Josh Friedman. The standalone sequel to "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017), it is the fourth installment in the "Planet of the Apes" reboot franchise and the tenth film overall. The film stars Owen Teague in the lead role alongside Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy. It takes place 300 years after the events of War and follows a young chimpanzee named Noa, who embarks on a journey alongside a human woman named Mae to determine the future for apes and humans alike.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

"The Fall Guy"

A 2024 American action-comedy film directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce, loosely based on the 1980s TV series about stunt performers. The film follows a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend's directorial debut action film, only to find himself involved in a conspiracy surrounding the film's lead actor. It stars Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.

He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

"Challengers"

A 2024 American romantic sports film directed by Luca Guadagnino. The plot follows a professional tennis champion (Mike Faist) who plots a comeback with the help of his wife (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy who retired after an injury, as he goes up against another player (Josh O'Connor), who also happens to be his former best friend and wife's former lover.

Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach after a career-ending injury, is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend, who is also Tashi's former boyfriend.

"Wicked Little Letters"

A 2023 British black comedy mystery film directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet. The film stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Joanna Scanlan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins, and Timothy Spall.

Based on a true scandal, it follows an investigation into the anonymous author of numerous crude insulting letters sent to the residents of seaside town Littlehampton.

The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

