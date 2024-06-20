Cinema Chat: Cinetopia 2024 continues with the world premiere of 'Love & Vodka,' plus much more!

CINETOPIA 2024 - THE WORLD’S BEST FILMS FROM THE WORLD’S BEST FESTIVALS, JUNE 13-23

The Cinetopia Film Festival has been known for showcasing a diverse and exciting selection of films. Ann Arbor is buzzing with film enthusiasts eager to explore the 2024 Festival now through – June 23.

There are over 17 films in the final 3 days of Cinetopia!

Closing Night Film – A Red Carpet World Premiere

"Love and Vodka" – SUNDAY, JUNE 23 at 5:00 PM, MICHIGAN THEATER AUDITORIUM

This is a mad-cap, culture-clash, Ukrainian-American romantic comedy that aims to celebrate the transatlantic friendship between Ukraine and America, focus on love, sooth sadness with laughter, and help raise support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora in a time of tragic loss and war.

DO NOT MISS THE RED CARPET WORLD PREMIERE OF "LOVE AND VODKA!" After the film, there will be a live on-stage questions and answers session with the director. To close out the film festival, the cast and crew will be celebrating with festival attendees at Cinetopia's Closing Night Party after the film and Q&A. Closing Night Party is at no cost to everyone, no tickets need to be purchased.

About Director Heidi Philipsen

Heidi is a producer, writer, actress, and director with twenty-five years of professional experience in international film, theater, television and communications. A classically trained actress, she has transitioned easily from stage to film and has commercial work, features, and voice-over work under her thespian belt. Her ability to know and communicate with fellow actors with ease has led to a career in directing—short films, regional commercials and, of late, feature films. Heidi has just finished the film festival circuit for her company, Personae Entertainment Pictures’ first feature film, Darcy, which she co-directed, produced and acted in, back in 2020. Her current film is "Love & Vodka" which will have its world premiere at the Cinetopia Film Festival on June 23rd in Ann Arbor, Michigan -- seven days after finishing post-production. Next up? Diving right back into development for four of her self-penned features. Heidi Philipsen has an MBA from Eastern Michigan University

Based on the book “Love & Vodka” by Ann Arbor writer R. J. Fox

FOR MORE DETAILS GO TO: https://www.love-vodka-movie.com/about.html

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Thelma" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 21 AT THE MICHIGAN

Inspired by a real-life experience of director Josh Margolin's own grandmother, this film puts a clever spin on movies like "Mission: Impossible," shining the spotlight on an elderly grandmother as an unlikely action hero. With infectious humor, Margolin employs the familiar tropes of the action genre in hilarious, age-appropriate ways to tackle aging with agency. In the first leading film role of her 70-year career, June Squibb portrays the strong-willed Thelma with grit and determination, demonstrating that she is more than capable of taking care of business -- despite what her daughter Gail (Parker Posey), son-in-law Alan (Clark Gregg), or grandson Danny might believe. Also starring Richard Roundtree and Malcolm McDowell.

"Ghostlight" — OPENS SUNDAY, JUNE 23 AT THE MICHIGAN

A selection of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

When melancholic construction worker Dan (Keith Kupferer) finds himself drifting from his wife and daughter, he discovers community and purpose in a local theater's production of Romeo and Juliet. As the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life, he and his family are forced to confront a personal loss. From directors Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson ('Saint Frances')

"The Bikeriders" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 21 AT THE STATE

This film captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club. From director Jeff Nichols ('Loving', 'Midnight Special', 'Mud')

"Robot Dreams" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 21 AT THE STATE

DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80's NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach. Will they ever meet again? From writer/director Pablo Berger. Presented in Spanish with English subtitles.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Summer of Soul" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 21 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating Juneteenth - Presented with the University of Michigan Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives.

Presented with the Oscar-winning short film "The Last Repair Shop." Free and open to the public (with RSVP)!

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten--until now.

The film shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more.

"Bob Marley: One Love" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 21 AT 9 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating Juneteenth - Presented with the University of Michigan Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives.

This film celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. From director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

"The Farewell" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JUNE 23 AT 1:30 PM AND TUESDAY, JUNE 25 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics film series

Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch -- the only person that doesn't know she only has a few weeks to live. From director Lulu Wang and starring Awkwafina.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Treasure"

A father-daughter road trip set in 1990s Poland, the film follows Ruth (Lena Dunham), an American music journalist, and her father, Edek (Stephen Fry), a charmingly stubborn Holocaust survivor, on a journey to his homeland. While Ruth is eager to make sense of her family's past, Edek embarks on the trip with his own agenda. This emotional, funny culture clash of two New Yorkers exploring post-socialist Poland is a powerful example of how reconnecting with family and the past can be an unexpected treasure. From director Julia von Heinz.

"Hit Man"

Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater’s sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Preternaturally gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch hapless people hoping to bump off their enemies, Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison (Adria Arjona). As Madison falls for one of Gary’s hit man personas — the mysteriously sexy Ron — their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play acting, deception, and escalating stakes.

Co-written by Linklater and Powell and inspired by an unbelievable true story, this is a cleverly existential comedy about identity.

"I Saw the TV Glow"

A favorite from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival! Teenager Owen (Justice Smith) is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate (Brigette Lundy-Paine) introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack. From writer/director Jane Schoenbrun ("We're All Going to the World's Fair")

