Cinema Chat: 'MaXXXine' and 'Fancy Dance' open downtown, plus a bunch of special screenings throughout July!

TODAY, IN HONOR OF 4TH OF JULY, ALL VETERANS AND ACTIVE SERVICE PERSONNEL GET FREE ADMISSION TO ANY SCREENINGS AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER AND STATE THEATRE!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"MaXXXine" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 5 AT THE STATE

The third installment in the "X" film series and a direct follow-up to "X" (2022). In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past. From director Ti West and starring Mia Goth.

"Fancy Dance" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 5 AT THE MICHIGAN

Since her sister's disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki's grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki's mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system. From director Erica Tremblay.

"Tuesday" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 5 AT THE MICHIGAN

Back from Cinetopia 2024! A mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in a profoundly moving performance) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusic, this is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected.

"Inside Out 2" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 5 AT THE STATE

This is a 2024 American animated coming-of-age film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. The sequel to "Inside Out" (2015), it was directed by Kelsey Mann (in his feature directorial debut) and produced by Mark Nielsen, from a screenplay written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, and a story conceived by Mann and LeFauve.

The film stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprising their roles from the first film with Tony Hale (replacing Bill Hader as Fear), Liza Lapira (replacing Mindy Kaling as Disgust), Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman (replacing Kaitlyn Dias as Riley) joining the cast. It tells the story of Riley's emotions as they find themselves joined by new emotions that want to take over Riley's head.

COMING SOON

"Fly Me to the Moon" — OPENS THURSDAY, JULY 11 AT THE MICHIGAN

Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Channing Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins.... From director Greg Berlanti ("Love, Simon").

"Longlegs" — OPENS THURSDAY, JULY 11 AT THE MICHIGAN

In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. From director Oz Perkins and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Boy and the Heron" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 6 AT 1:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JULY 11 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature! In the wake of his mother's death and his father's remarriage, a headstrong boy named Mahito ventures into a dreamlike world shared by both the living and the dead.

Still to Come:

"The Muppet Movie" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 7 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE FOR KIDS 12 & UNDER!!!)

Part of the Family-Friendly Film Series

After Kermit the Frog decides to pursue a movie career, he starts his cross-country trip from Florida to California. Along the way, he meets and befriends Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and rock musicians Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. From director James Frawley and featuring Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Carol Kane, Elliott Gould, Cloris Leachman, Bob Hope, Richard Pryor, Mel Brooks, Orson Welles and more!

"Sherlock Jr." and "Go West" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 9 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Double-feature of two classic Buster Keaton silent films with live accompaniment from Andrew Rogers on the Barton Organ!

About "Sherlock Jr." (1924): Celebrating its 100th anniversary! A film projectionist longs to be a detective and puts his meager skills to work when he is framed by a rival for stealing his girlfriend's father's pocket watch.

About "Go West" (1925): With little luck at keeping a job in the city a New Yorker tries work in the country and eventually finds his way leading a herd of cattle to the West Coast.

Still to come:

"X" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 12 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JULY 18 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives. From writer/director Ti West and starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi.

"Pearl" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 19 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JULY 25 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of "X," in this astonishing follow-up to the year's most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she's seen in the movies, Pearl finds her ambitions, temptations, and repressions all colliding in this stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of "X's" iconic villain. Starring Mia Goth.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Thelma"

Inspired by a real-life experience of director Josh Margolin's own grandmother, this film puts a clever spin on movies like "Mission: Impossible," shining the spotlight on an elderly grandmother as an unlikely action hero. With infectious humor, Margolin employs the familiar tropes of the action genre in hilarious, age-appropriate ways to tackle aging with agency. In the first leading film role of her 70-year career, June Squibb portrays the strong-willed Thelma with grit and determination, demonstrating that she is more than capable of taking care of business -- despite what her daughter Gail (Parker Posey), son-in-law Alan (Clark Gregg), or grandson Danny might believe. Also starring Richard Roundtree and Malcolm McDowell.

"Robot Dreams"

DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80's NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach. Will they ever meet again? From writer/director Pablo Berger. Presented in Spanish with English subtitles.

"Kinds of Kindness"

A triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader. From director Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things") and starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau.

"A Quiet Place: Day One"

A woman named Sam finds herself trapped in New York City during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing. Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn and Alex Wolff.

