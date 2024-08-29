Cinema Chat: 'Reagan' movie hits theaters, 'Between the Temples' and 'Good One' open in Ann Arbor

NEW YORK CITY BROADWAY & INDIE FILM TOUR WITH RUSS AND DEB

Experience the magic of Broadway and the world center of Indie Films with our V.I.P. Tours of New York! Join us this fall, October 17-20, for an exclusive, customized adventure tailored for non-profit theaters and their supporters. Led by Cinema Chat Co-Host Russ Collins & creative:impact Host Deb Polich. Write Russ Collins at the Michigan Theater for more information – rcollins@marquee-arts.org

THE FRESHMAN 100th ANNIVERSARY SCREENING

Presented with live orchestra!!! At the Michigan Theater starring Harold Lloyd on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 PM!!!

Celebrate a hilarious college football film, performed LIVE with wonderful music of the era in Ann Arbor’s beautiful 1920s silent-era movie palace. A comic tall tale of college life, sports, and love. It is the perfect blend of classic cinema, exquisite music, historic architecture, and fun!

SPECIAL SCREENING OF "FIGHT NIGHT"

Peacock and U-M Football will present a premiere of the new series "Fight Night" tonight at 7:30 PM. SOLD OUT!!!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Reagan" — OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 AT THE MULTIPLEX

From dusty small-town roots to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, this is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan's when Reagan first caught the Soviets' attention as an actor in Hollywood, this film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating. Dennis Quaid brings to life a story that transcends the boundaries of a traditional biopic, offering a profound exploration of the enduring impact of the power of one man who overcame the odds, sustained by the love of a woman who supported him in his journey.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Big Lebowski"— PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

Jeff Bridges plays Jeff Lebowski who insists on being called "the Dude," a laid-back, easygoing burnout who happens to have the same name as a millionaire whose wife owes a lot of dangerous people a whole bunch of money -- resulting in the Dude having his rug soiled, sending him spiraling into the Los Angeles underworld.

"Castle in the Sky" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

This is a timeless story of courage and friendship, with stunning animation from acclaimed Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki.

This high-flying adventure begins when Pazu, an engineer’s apprentice, spies a young girl, Sheeta, floating down from the sky, held aloft by a glowing pendant. Both Sheeta and Pazu are searching for the legendary floating castle, Laputa, and they vow to travel there together to unravel the mystery of the luminous crystal. But their quest won’t be easy, as soon they are being pursued by greedy air pirates, the military, and secret government agents, who all seek the power Sheeta alone can control.

"The Princess Bride" — PLAYS FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Directed by Rob Reiner, based on William Goldman's novel of the same name, and starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin.

Still to come:



"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" — Friday, 9/6 at 7:30 PM and Thursday, 9/12 at 7:30 PM

"Casablanca" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 THROUGH MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE FOR STUDENTS WITH RSVP!!!!)

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Laszlo is a famed rebel, and with Germans on his tail, Ilsa knows Rick can help them get out of the country.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 THROUGH MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes. Also starring Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan.

"Princess Mononoke" — PLAYS SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 AT 1:30 PM AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of "Spirited Away," and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

"The Third Man" — PLAYS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Celebrating its 75th anniversary!

Set in postwar Vienna, Austria, this film stars Joseph Cotten as Holly Martins, a writer of pulp Westerns, who arrives penniless as a guest of his childhood chum Harry Lime (Orson Welles), only to find him dead. Martins develops a conspiracy theory after learning of a "third man" present at the time of Harry's death, running into interference from British officer Maj. Calloway (Trevor Howard) and falling head-over-heels for Harry's grief-stricken lover, Anna (Alida Valli). From director Carol Reed.

"The Smell of Money" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Cinema & Sustainability Film Series

What is the price some pay for the world's pork? North Carolina residents take on one of the world's most powerful companies in a fight for their rights to clean air, pure water, and a life free from the stench of pig feces. From director Shawn Bannon.

"The Talented Mr. Ripley" — PLAYS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Like it's 1999... Film Series

To be young and carefree amid the blue waters and idyllic landscape of sun-drenched Italy in the late 1950s; that's la dolce vita Tom Ripley (Matt Damon) craves—and Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law) leads. When Dickie's father asks Tom to bring his errant playboy son back home to America, Dickie and his beautiful expatriate girlfriend, Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow), never suspect the dangerous extremes to which Ripley will go to make their lifestyle his own. From director Anthony Minghella ("Cold Mountain", "The English Patient").

Still to come:



"The Sixth Sense" — Monday, 9/23 at 7 PM

— Monday, 9/23 at 7 PM "Election" — Monday, 11/4 at 7 PM

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Crow"

A 2024 American gothic superhero film directed by Rupert Sanders. A reboot of "The Crow" film series, it is the fifth film in the franchise, and is the second film, after the 1994 film, to directly adapt the 1989 comic book series of the same name by James O'Barr. The film stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric/The Crow, a murdered musician who is resurrected to avenge the deaths of himself and his fiancée, played by FKA Twigs.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of the Crow in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right. From director Rupert Sanders.

"My Penguin Friend"

A triumphant tale of friendship between a lonely father and a little lost penguin who recharges his spirit and heals his family with an unshakable, ocean-crossing loyalty. Humble fisherman Joa~o (international star Jean Reno) has turned away from the world in the wake of tragedy. But when he discovers a penguin drifting alone in the ocean, drenched in oil from a spill, his first instinct is to help. To his wife's (Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza) dismay, he not only rescues the sea creature, but takes the flightless bird under his wing. For the first time in years Joa~o starts to feel joy, even if he cannot fathom just how unbreakable a bond is being formed. Based on an emotional true story that riveted the world and filmed on the spectacular coasts of Brazil and Argentina, this is a tale that traverses the magic of the ocean, the beauty of nature, and the transformative power of love. From director David Schurmann.

"Alien: Romulus"

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. From director Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead", "Don't Breathe") and starring Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War").

"Didi"

In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can't teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom. From writer/director and Academy Award winner Sean Wang ("Nai Nai & Wài Pó").

"Sing Sing"

A 2023 American drama film directed by Greg Kwedar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Clint Bentley. Based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, the film centers on a group of inmates involved in the creation of theatrical stage shows through the program. It stars professional actors Colman Domingo and Paul Raci, alongside many real-life formerly incarcerated men who were themselves alumni of the program during their incarceration.

The film premiered in the Special Presentations program at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. From writer/director Greg Kwedar.

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. From director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

COMING SOON

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem. From director Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara.

