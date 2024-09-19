Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater celebrates 100 years of 'The Freshman,' and 'Omni Loop' opens downtown

NEW YORK CITY BROADWAY & INDIE FILM TOUR WITH RUSS AND DEB

Experience the magic of Broadway and the world center of Indie Films with our V.I.P. Tours of New York! Join us this fall, October 17-20, for an exclusive, customized adventure tailored for non-profit theaters and their supporters. Led by Cinema Chat Co-Host Russ Collins & creative:impact Host Deb Polich. Write Russ Collins at the Michigan Theater for more information – rcollins@marquee-arts.org

THE FRESHMAN 100th ANNIVERSARY SCREENING

Presented with live orchestra!!! At the Michigan Theater starring Harold Lloyd on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 PM!!!

Celebrate a hilarious college football film, performed LIVE with wonderful music of the era in Ann Arbor’s beautiful 1920s silent-era movie palace. A comic tall tale of college life, sports, and love. It is the perfect blend of classic cinema, exquisite music, historic architecture, and fun!

AN EVENING WITH BERNADETTE PETERS — LIVE ON-STAGE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 8 PM

Bernadette Peters is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed Broadway performers, having received nominations for seven Tony Awards, winning two (plus an honorary award), and nine Drama Desk Awards, winning three. Peters is particularly noted for her roles on the Broadway stage, including in the musicals "Mack and Mabel," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Song and Dance," "Into the Woods," "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Gypsy." Peters is praised for her TV work on "The Muppet Show," "The Carol Burnett Show" and in other television works, and for her roles in films like "Silent Movie," "The Jerk," "Pennies from Heaven" and "Annie."

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Omni Loop" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AT THE MICHIGAN

A 2024 American science fiction drama film written, directed, and edited by Bernardo Britto. It stars Mary-Louise Parker, Ayo Edebiri, Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin, Hannah Pearl Utt, Chris Witaske, and Steven Maier. The film had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 13, 2024.

Zoya Lowe (Mary Louise Parker - "Fried Green Tomatoes", "Grand Canyon", "Bullets Over Broadway", "The Client", and "Boys on the Side"), a quantum physicist who finds herself in a time loop, with a black hole growing in her chest and only a week to live. But what the doctors and her family don’t know is that she has already lived this week before; so many times, in fact, that she doesn’t even know how long it’s been. Until one day, Zoya meets a gifted student named Paula (Ayo Edebiri). Together they team up to save her life – and to unlock the mysteries of time travel.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Fight Club" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

A depressed man (Edward Norton) suffering from insomnia meets a strange soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and soon finds himself living in his squalid house after his perfect apartment is destroyed. The two bored men form an underground club with strict rules and fight other men who are fed up with their mundane lives. Their perfect partnership frays when Marla (Helena Bonham Carter), a fellow support group crasher, attracts Tyler's attention. From director David Fincher.

"Where Olive Trees Weep" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE (SOLD OUT!)

Join the Global Islamic Studies Center, on September 20th at 7:00 PM at the State Theatre for a screening of the new documentary film, featuring grassroots Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, Palestinian journalist and therapist Ashira Darwish, renowned physician and NYT bestselling author, Dr. Gabor Maté, journalist Amira Hass & more.

"Ghost in the Shell" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

In this Japanese animation, cyborg federal agent Maj. Motoko Kusanagi trails "The Puppet Master", who illegally hacks into the computerized minds of cyborg-human hybrids. Her pursuit of a man who can modify the identity of strangers leaves Motoko pondering her own makeup and what life might be like if she had more human traits. With her partner, she corners the hacker, but her curiosity about her identity sends the case in an unforeseen direction. From director Mamoru Oshii.

"Paris, Texas" — PLAYS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 AND SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 AT 4:30 PM; TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

New German Cinema pioneer Wim Wenders ("Wings of Desire") brings his keen eye for landscape to the American Southwest in Paris, Texas, a profoundly moving character study written by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Sam Shepard.

The film follows the mysterious, nearly mute drifter Travis (a magnificent Harry Dean Stanton, whose face is a landscape all its own) as he tries to reconnect with his young son, living with his brother (Dean Stockwell) in Los Angeles, and his missing wife (Nastassja Kinski). From this simple setup, Wenders and Shepard produce a powerful statement on codes of masculinity and the myth of the American family, as well as an exquisite visual exploration of a vast, crumbling world of canyons and neon.

"The Goonies" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE FOR KIDS 12 & UNDER!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

A young teenager named Mikey Walsh finds an old treasure map in his father’s attic. Hoping to save their homes from demolition, Mikey and his friends run off on a big quest to find the secret stash of Pirate One-Eyed Willie. From director Richard Donner and starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen and Kerri Green.

"The Sixth Sense" — PLAYS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Like it's 1999... Film Series

Young Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) is haunted by a dark secret: he is visited by ghosts. Cole is frightened by visitations from those with unresolved problems who appear from the shadows. He is too afraid to tell anyone about his anguish, except child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis). As Dr. Crowe tries to uncover the truth about Cole's supernatural abilities, the consequences for client and therapist are a jolt that awakens them both to something unexplainable. From writer/director M. Night Shyamalan.

Still to come:

"Election" — Monday, 11/4 at 7 PM

"Voices of the Rainforest" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AT 6:30 PM (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Featuring a post-film Q&A with director Steven Feld.

A 70-minute eco-rockumentary, a cinema concert of a day in the life of the rainforest and the music it inspires for the Bosavi people of Papua New Guinea. Everyday activities of work, leisure, and ritual are heard in the full ambient setting of the rainforest throughout the day and night. From directors Steven Feld and Jeremiah Ra Richards.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Critic"

A 2023 British period thriller film directed by Anand Tucker and written by Patrick Marber, based on the 2015 novel "Curtain Call" by Anthony Quinn. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In 1934 London, an actress finds herself in a dark situation involving a gay theatre critic and his paper's editor. Academy Award Nominee Sir Ian McKellen ("The Lord of the Rings," "The Good Liar") stars as a powerful London theater critic who lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme with deadly consequences. A suspenseful thriller co-starring Gemma Arterton ("Quantum of Solace"), Mark Strong ("Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy") and Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris").

"Will & Harper"

Three years ago, Will Ferrell was filming a movie when he received a most surprising email: his dear friend of nearly 30 years was coming out to him as a trans woman. That friend was Harper Steele, a writer he met on his first day at "Saturday Night Live" back in 1995. From that fateful first meeting in the halls of 30 Rock, Will knew he had found a match made in comedy, and their friendship and creative partnership would only continue to grow over the next 3 decades. In this intimate, honest, and heartfelt documentary, Will and Harper hit the open road together to process this new stage of their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country that she loves -- this time, as herself. Over 16 days, the two drive from New York to LA, visiting stops that are meaningful to them, to their friendship, and to America. Through laughter, tears, and many cans of Pringles, they push past their comfort zones as they re-examine their relationships to these spaces, and to each other, in this new light.

The film premiered at the 40th Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.

Comedian Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele met at the American sketch comedy television program "Saturday Night Live," where Ferrell was a cast member for several years; they later co-wrote "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." Steele reached out to Ferrell among other friends during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 to inform them of her intention to go through gender transition. Ferrell helped produce the film, documenting a road trip the two subsequently took, alongside Jessica Elbaum, Christopher Leggett, and Rafael Marmor. The filmmakers initially considered deliberately creating comedic moments, but decided to let funny moments occur spontaneously instead.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem. From director Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara.

"Alien: Romulus"

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. From director Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead", "Don't Breathe") and starring Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War").

"Sing Sing"

A 2023 American drama film directed by Greg Kwedar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Clint Bentley. Based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, the film centers on a group of inmates involved in the creation of theatrical stage shows through the program. It stars professional actors Colman Domingo and Paul Raci, alongside many real-life formerly incarcerated men who were themselves alumni of the program during their incarceration.

The film premiered in the Special Presentations program at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. From writer/director Greg Kwedar.

