Cinema Chat: Scary screenings for Halloween Night, plus 'The Goldman Case' and 'My Name is Alfred Hitchcock' open at the Michigan Theater

OF THEE I SING – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3 AT 4 PM

Special Live-On-Stage concert performance, created by the U-M’s Gershwin Initiative, on the 1932 election theme, Pulitzer Prize winning musical by the Gershwin brothers, George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind.

AN EVENING WITH BERNADETTE PETERS — LIVE ON-STAGE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 8 PM

Bernadette Peters is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed Broadway performers, having received nominations for seven Tony Awards, winning two (plus an honorary award), and nine Drama Desk Awards, winning three. Peters is particularly noted for her roles on the Broadway stage, including in the musicals "Mack and Mabel," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Song and Dance," "Into the Woods," "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Gypsy." Peters is praised for her TV work on "The Muppet Show," "The Carol Burnett Show" and in other television works, and for her roles in films like "Silent Movie," "The Jerk," "Pennies from Heaven" and "Annie."

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Here" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 AT THE MULTIPLEX

A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life. Directed by Robert Zemeckis. Starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

"The Goldman Case" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 AT THE MICHIGAN

A 2023 French semi-biographical legal it had its world premiere in the Directors' Fortnight section at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on 17 May 2023. It received eight nominations at the 49th César Awards and won Best Actor for the lead actor.

In 1975, Pierre Goldman, a fiery and controversial figure of revolutionary left-wing activism, was put on trial in France. Accused of multiple crimes including two murders, Goldman proclaims his innocence. Twenty years before the O.J. Simpson case, the Goldman trial reflects the political, ideological and racial tensions that marked the 1970s in France and Europe. Considered to be the trial of the century, it divided an entire country and widened the gap between the conservative right and left-wing intellectuals. From director Cédric Kahn.

"My Name is Alfred Hitchcock" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 AT THE MICHIGAN

A century after the debut of Alfred Hitchcock's first feature, he remains one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. But how does his vast body of work and legacy hold up in today's world?

Mark Cousins, the award-winning filmmaker behind "Women Make Film," "The Storms of Jeremy Thomas," and "The Story of Film: A New Generation," tackles this question and looks at the auteur with a new and radical approach: through the use of his own voice. As Hitchcock rewatches his films, we are taken on an odyssey through his vast career -- his vivid silent films, the legendary films of the 1950s and 60s and his later works -- in playful and revealing ways.

"Emilia Perez" — OPENS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 AT THE STATE

A 2024 French musical crime comedy film written and directed by Jacques Audiard, based on Audiard's opera libretto of the same name, which was in turn loosely adapted from Boris Razon's 2018 novel "Écoute." The film stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, and Édgar Ramírez. The film premiered on 18 May 2024 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or, it won the Jury Prize, and its female ensemble won the Best Actress award.

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.

"Anora" — OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 AT THE STATE

Anora, a young sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

From director Sean Baker ('The Florida Project', 'Tangerine') and WINNER of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Three" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

U.S. Premiere! A Q&A with the director, Nayla Al Khaja, and writer, Ben Williams, will follow the screening.

A boy in Dubai is going through a mental health crisis, prompting his mother to seek help from local and foreign sources. One unlikely man must set aside his scientific thinking in an intense ritual. Directed by Nayla Al Khaja, the UAE’s first woman director.

"Halloween" (1978) – PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six-year-old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was sentenced and locked away for 15 years. But on October 30, 1978, while being transferred for a court date, a 21-year-old Michael Myers steals a car and escapes Smith's Grove. He returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims. From writer/director John Carpenter.

31st Annual Ann Arbor Polish Film Festival — PLAYS NOW THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3 AT THE MICHIGAN

This annual event organized by Polish Cultural Fund – Ann Arbor in cooperation with Ann Arbor Polonia Association and Polish Student Association UM.

Founded by Jolanta Nowak in 1993, the festival has developed into a multifaceted program and currently offers feature films, documentaries and short films selected in a juried competition, as well as meetings with Polish filmmakers. Documentary and Short Film Competition was established in 2005 and currently the Festival grants the following awards: Best Documentary, Best Debut and the Best Short Narrative. The Children’s Program, including films and the Children’s Book Fair, was added in 2015.

"Election" — PLAYS MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Like it's 1999... Film Series

Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) uses less than ethical tactics to get what she wants. When Tracy runs for school president, Jim feels that she will be a poor influence on the student body and convinces Paul, a dim-witted but popular student athlete, to run against Tracy. When she becomes aware of Jim's secret involvement in the race, a bitter feud is sparked. From director Alexander Payne ("Sideways", "The Holdovers").

"Odd Man Out" — PLAYS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5 AT 5 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Noir International Film Series

A wounded fugitive's dark odyssey through the streets of Belfast. Following a "fundraising" robbery which goes horribly wrong, the badly injured, abandoned, and increasingly delirious IRA leader wanders the city in search of an escape route from the British authorities. From director Carol Reed ("The Third Man") and starring James Mason.

"Shelf Life" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE

Presented with Zingerman's Deli!

The cheesemongers at Zingerman's Delicatessen have hand selected cheeses from the various producers referenced in the film. Cheese cones are available for $9 at checkout!

A surprising global odyssey exploring the world of cheese. Parallels are drawn between the aging process of cheese and human life’s journey. From director Ian Cheney.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Conclave"

A 2024 mystery-thriller film directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. It premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival on 30 August 2024. The film received critical acclaim, with Fiennes' performance being singled out for praise.

Cardinal Lawrence, tasked with organizing the election of the successor to the deceased pope, discovers the former pope had a secret that must be uncovered, concerning one or more of the candidates to succeed to the papacy.

"We Live in Time"

From director John Crowley ("Brooklyn") and starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield as Almut and Tobias, who are brought together by a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of their unconventional love story.

"Look Back"

Based on the acclaimed manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of “Chainsaw Man”, the film follows two small-town girls, who couldn't be more different, but bond through a love of drawing manga. Through their relationship the film captures the highs and lows of pursuing artistic excellence and the special bonds formed through creative collaboration.

"Saturday Night"

At 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television -- and culture -- forever. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan & Reitman, Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of "Saturday Night Live." Full of humor, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, we count down the minutes in real time until we hear those famous words....

