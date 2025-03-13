Cinema Chat: A special screening of '17 Blocks,' plus 'Novocaine' and 'Black Bag' open at the State Theatre in Ann Arbor

17 BLOCKS COMMUNITY SCREENING

Tuesday, March 18 at 6:00 PM at The Michigan Theater featuring a Q&A with filmmaker and featured subjects. Presented by the University of Michigan Wallace House Center for Journalists.

FREE admission – Please reserve tickets in advance for an accurate attendance

In 1999, filmmaker Davy Rothbart — an Ann Arbor native — gave the Sanford family a video camera to begin filming their lives in Southeast Washington, D.C. Together, Davy and the Sanfords kept filming and collaborating... for 20 years. The film shows the Sanford family struggling with addiction and gun violence before finding love and acceptance.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Novocaine" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 14 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, a man incapable of feeling physical pain turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage in the fight to rescue her. Starring Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder.

"Black Bag" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 14 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

When his wife, intelligence agent Kathryn, is suspected of committing treason, her husband, intelligence agent George Woodhouse is assigned to investigate her. He faces the ultimate test - faithfulness to his marriage or loyalty to his country. Directed by Steven Soderbergh ("Traffic", "Out of Sight", "Oceans" trilogy) and starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

"There's Still Tomorrow" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 14 AT THE MICHIGAN

In postwar Rome, a working-class woman dreams of a better future for herself and her daughter while enduring abuse at the hands of her husband. When a mysterious letter arrives, she discovers the courage to change the circumstances of her life.

It received 19 nominations at the David di Donatello Awards (the Italian equivalent of the Academy Awards), winning 6, and was the highest-grossing film in Italy in 2023, surpassing "Barbie".

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"House" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Japanese comedy horror film directed and produced by Nobuhiko Obayashi. It is about a schoolgirl traveling with her six friends to her ailing aunt's country home, where they come face to face with evil spirits, a demonic house cat, a bloodthirsty piano, and other ghoulish visions. Equally absurd and nightmarish, this film might have been beamed to Earth from some other planet.

"Saltburn" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MARCH 14 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, MARCH 20 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Barry Keoghan stars in this twisted fable from director Emerald Fennel ("Promising Young Woman'). A student at Oxford University finds himself drawn into the world of a charming and aristocratic classmate, who invites him to his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten. Also starring Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant and Carey Mulligan.

"Road to Boston" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MARCH 15 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Korean Cinema Now Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Nam Center for Korean Studies.

A story of national marathoners who want to run again after Korea's liberation, and their quest to compete in their first international marathon. From director Kang Je-kyu.

"50 States of Sustainability: Veridian" — PLAYS MONDAY, MARCH 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Following the film will be a Q & A / panel discussion featuring Director Larry Confino, the project team, and University of Michigan climate leaders.

A preview screening of the "50 States of Sustainability" episode featuring Veridian at County Farm explores how this groundbreaking, all-electric community in Ann Arbor is redefining sustainable living.

Built on the site of a former youth prison, Veridian is a net-zero, fossil-fuel-free neighborhood that integrates solar power, geothermal heating, battery storage, and a Virtual Power Plant to create a resilient, car-lite future.

The documentary episode highlights Veridian’s globally recognized approach to using sustainable and healthy materials to create a dense, walkable, and climate-conscious development. The episode features insights from the visionary project leaders on the challenges and triumphs of making sustainability both scalable and stunningly beautiful.

Airing on PBS stations nationwide, this episode showcases Veridian as a replicable model for communities looking to transition toward a cleaner, healthier, more connected way of living.

"Once" — PLAYS MONDAY, MARCH 17 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) moonlights as a street musician and hopes for his big break. One day, a Czech immigrant (Marketa Irglova), who earns a living selling flowers, approaches him with the news that she is also an aspiring singer-songwriter. The pair decide to collaborate, and the songs that they compose reflect the story of their blossoming love. From writer/director John Carney ("Sing Street", "Begin Again").

"Isle of Dogs" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MARCH 18 AT 7 PM AND WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Complete Wes Anderson Film Series

In Wes Anderson’s second animated film, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, 12-year-old Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture. Starring Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, and Greta Gerwig.

"All We Imagine as Light" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the South Asian Cinema: Spotlight on Women Directors Film Series

The light, the lives, and the textures of contemporary, working-class Mumbai are explored and celebrated by writer/director Payal Kapadia. Centering on two roommates who also work together in a city hospital — head nurse Prabha and recent hire Anu — plus their coworker, cook Parvaty, Kapadia’s film alights on moments of connection and heartache, hope and disappointment to create a soulful study of the transformative power of friendship and sisterhood, in all its complexities and richness.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Mickey 17"

From the Director of "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho, the film stars Robert Pattinson as an "expendable" - a disposable crew member on a space mission, selected for dangerous tasks because he can be renewed if his body dies, with his memories largely intact. With one regeneration, though, things go very wrong.

"No Other Land"

WINNER of the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

For half a decade, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, films his community of Masafer Yatta being destroyed by Israel’s occupation, as he builds an unlikely alliance with a journalist from the other side who joins his fight. From directors Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor.

"Anora"

WINNER of the Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Actress.

A young escort from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

