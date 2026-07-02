Cinema Chat: 'Minions & Monsters' opens at the multiplex, plus 'Backrooms' returns to the Michigan with extra footage!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Minions & Monsters" — NOW PLAYING AT THE MULTIPLEX

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created. Featuring a voice cast of Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg and more!

"Camp" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 3 AT THE MICHIGAN

A microbudget feature from up-and-comer Avalon Fast. Haunted by the guilt of two devastating childhood tragedies, Emily is sent to a camp for troubled youth, where working as a counselor offers her a chance at healing. Embraced by the other counselors, she begins to imagine a future free from the burden she's carried for years. But a mysterious voice from the surrounding woods keeps calling her home, threatening to unravel her newfound peace.

"Backrooms: Everything Must Go Edition" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 3 AT THE MICHIGAN

Includes 15 minutes of new, theatrically exclusive post-credit bonus footage from Kane Parsons.

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom. After a therapist's patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve and Mark Duplass. From director Kane Parsons (based on his web series of the same name) and inspired by the "Backrooms" creepypasta.

"Girls Like Girls" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 3 AT THE STATE

Based on writer/director Hayley Kiyoko's hit single and best-selling novel of the same name and featuring all-new music from Kiyoko, this is a heartfelt coming-of-age story set over the course of one sun-drenched summer, where new-girl-in-town Coley falls in love for the first time while learning to accept herself along the way.

"Jackass: Best and Last" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 3 AT THE STATE

Follows the Jackass crew as they perform their final series of dangerous stunts and pranks, marking the end of the franchise.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Blazing Saddles" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Film Series

In order to ruin a western town and steal their land, a corrupt politician appoints a Black sheriff, who promptly becomes his most formidable adversary. From writer/director Mel Brooks, co-written with Richard Pryor, and starring Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn, Slim Pickens and Mel Brooks.

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" (ON 35MM FILM!!!) — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 3 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

In 1936, archaeologist Indiana Jones is tasked by Army Intelligence to help locate a legendary ancient power, the Ark of Covenant, before the Nazis get it first. From director Steven Spielberg, written by George Lucas and Lawrence Kasdan, and starring Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, and John Rhys-Davies.

"Sleepaway Camp" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 3 AT 9:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Shy, traumatized Angela Baker attends Camp Arawak with her cousin Ricky after a tragic boating accident kills her family. Shortly after their arrival, campers and staff who bully Angela begin meeting bizarre, brutal deaths, culminating in one of the most shocking twist endings in horror history.

"National Treasure" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 4 AT 1 PM AND SUNDAY, JULY 5 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A historian races to find the legendary Templar Treasure before a team of mercenaries. Starring Nicolas Cage, Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, Jon Voight and Harvey Keitel.

"The Bad News Bears" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 5 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

An aging, down-on-his-luck ex-minor leaguer coaches a team of misfits in an ultra-competitive California little league. Starring Walter Matthau and Tatum O’Neal (11 years old and already an Oscar winner).

"Cabaret" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 7 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

In 1931 Berlin, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), and despite Brian's uncertainty about his sexuality, the two become lovers. Their relationship is upended by the arrival of the wealthy playboy Maximilian von Heune (Helmut Griem), as the rise of the Nazi Party and the collapse of the Weimar Republic cast a growing shadow over their lives.

"Tales from Earthsea" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

In the land of Earthsea, a mysterious force threatens to plunge humanity into destruction and chaos. A powerful wizard named Sparrowhawk seeks the source of his world's imbalance, and along the way rescues a runaway prince named Arren. When Sparrowhawk's powers begin to weaken, he and Arren must join forces with a former priestess and her daughter to defeat an evil foe whose quest for immortality will destroy Earthsea. From director Gorō Miyazaki, presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Supergirl"

Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home. Starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa.

"Disclosure Day"

A meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. From director Steven Spielberg, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo, with music by John Williams.

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