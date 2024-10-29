creative:impact - The always evolving art of technology

Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. In the weeks and months to come, host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, explores the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County.

John Bommarito / 89.1 WEMU Creative Washtenaw CEO Deb Polich at the WEMU studio.

ABOUT ALVIN HILL:

He has performed as a DJ, electronic music composer, and multimedia artist for over thirty years, in addition to extensive work in arts education and youth development, both in Ann Arbor and Detroit. alvin has composed and performed with dance companies such as Arachne Aerial Arts, Brown Dance Project, Chavasse Dance and Performance, and Koichi Tamano & Harupin-Ha, including performances at the Alvin Ailey Theater, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. His installations have been featured at the Smithsonian, Tübingen's Kultur Nacht festival, and UMMA.

RESOURCES:

alvin hill

alvin hill Contact Info

alvin hill on Instagram

alvin hill on YouTube

alvin hill on LinkedIn

TRANSCRIPTION:

Deb Polich: Welcome to creative:impact on 89 one WEMU. This is our ongoing feature that looks at the arts and creative industries in Washtenaw County through the lenses of the artists, creative workers and businesses. I'm Deb Polich, president and CEO of Creative Washtenaw and your host. And I'm pleased to welcome alvin hill to the show. He is a technology-based artist. He's also the founder and artistic director of Media Ensemble, a program that offers young people a path to the arts as an alternative to the traditional band, orchestra and choir model. alvin, welcome to the show! And thanks for joining us!

alvin hill: Thank you so much for having me!

Deb Polich: Yeah, we're excited to have this conversation. As you describe it, your work combines projection and light modular synthesis and incorporates dance very often. I'd like to say that I completely get that--what that means and what it looks like. But honestly, I'd be fibbing. So, why don't you describe what you do?

alvin hill: You know, it takes a lot of different forms from performances--live performances, music performances--to installations that you might see in a gallery, to collaborations, as you mentioned, with dancers.

Deb Polich: And with that, the technology aspect of it. What kind of tech are you incorporating?

alvin hill: Almost any tech that seems like it would support the performance. So, if it's modular synthesis, if it's projection, if it's lighting, DMX-controlled lighting, or if it's computing in other ways, whatever supports the performance.

Deb Polich: And I imagine that, based on new technologies, that's always evolving.

alvin hill: It's very true! And one thing I try to be conscious of all the time is not to let the technology lead the performance or the creative part and make sure that the technology is more supporting the creative idea.

alvin hill / alvinhill.com alvin hill at the controls.

Deb Polich: You know, when I hear and others hear it's technical and it's technology-based, it seems like it's really kind of new and cutting edge. But you've been doing this work for 30-plus years. How have you seen this field--technology in the arts--evolve over that time?

alvin hill: You know, I'll tell a quick little story because I first got really excited about technology and multimedia when I was about between 8 and 10 years old. And my father was a principal in the Detroit school system, and he took me to a performance at another school. And I'm going to date myself. But this was when they had like these giant slide projectors. And there was dance and there was music. And I was just really taken by that. And so, I think that was the sort of impetus for my own practice. But, yeah, I've seen things change a lot from that that slide projector to the projectors that we have now. And it's come quite a ways. And I think that's part of the excitement. For me, it's just this ever-changing landscape where I can dig in and do things and be able to create works of art.

Deb Polich: Well, you know, that's interesting. The slide projector thing, that's how we used to do it at Artrain with the introductions to our exhibitions. And then, of course, that evolved into video and other things. So, I get it. I get it. So, you've worked with some really impressive ensembles in pretty impressive venues. You've worked with the L.A. Theater Company, the DIA--the Detroit Institute of the Arts--and the Kennedy Center as a couple of examples. You know, one of the things that when we're talking about artists and how they work and how they get jobs, they often express the challenge of getting their work out there and connecting with venues like this. How did youv an artist living and working in Ann Arbor and Detroitv get connected to, for example, the Alvin Ailey Company?

alvin hill / alvinhill.com kuh-set

alvin hill: You know, I used to work with a couple of incredible dancers, and one of them was just so hungry to find opportunities. And I have to admit. I have never been the best at networking.

Deb Polich: Okay.

alvin hill: But I think that some of my most successful collaborations have been just that, where everybody sort of leans into the things that they are really good at. And so, where I was bringing the technology and the music and that particular collaboration, this other dancer was bringing this incredibly cutting edge, beautiful choreography and her ability to really get out there and hustle and find opportunities. And so, I have to give her the credit for finding that particular opportunity with the Alvin Ailey Theater. And we were all from the Ann Arbor area, and we had this opportunity to go out there and be part of a show there.

Deb Polich: Yeah, well, what you're describing as creating community and connections, and those things often lead to others. You know, the ripple effect is pretty awesome. 89 one WEMU's creative:impact continues with technology-based multimedia artist alvin hill. So, in addition to your performance career, you've invested a lot of your talent in youth. I learned about your work, as a matter of fact, when you applied for and received one of the City of Ann Arbor's ARPA fundings for the arts grants for the Media Ensemble. I always have to mention this. Creative Washtenaw administered those grants for the city. So, tell us about Media Ensemble.

alvin hill: Media Ensemble has changed a lot. I started Media Ensemble right before the pandemic, and, actually, we were a group that was trying to support underrepresented artists, technologically, in nontraditional spaces. And then, the pandemic hit, and there were no performances. And so, I went through a bit of reorganizing and redirecting. And I had always loved working with young people. And so, I sort of leaned back into that direction with Media Ensemble.

Deb Polich: Programs designed to be an alternative to traditional lines to the arts--why is that important?

alvin hill: Well....

Deb Polich: And I'm not challenging you.

alvin hill: No, no, no. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. I think a lot of people assume that all young people are going to be able to connect with how the arts are presented in public schools. And, basically, I really just believe that the arts are really important. And as we've seen arts disappear in schools, I believe it's really important for young people to be exposed to the arts and to have that opportunity to be creative. And because I don't think everybody can connect to sort of traditional band structure. I think it's important to present another path for young people to come to the creative arts.

Deb Polich: So, you're doing a project and have been now for three years at Scarlett Middle School.

alvin hill: Yeah.

Deb Polich: Is this an afterschool program? How is it funded? And what exactly takes place?

alvin hill: It is an after-school program. And originally, it started as part of a course at U of M. And then, I wanted a little bit more freedom with how I presented things. And I happened to see this grant, and it was a wonderful opportunity because there are a lot of grants out there like that.

Deb Polich: No, you're right.

alvin hill: And so, it was an incredible way for me to continue to fund this program.

Deb Polich: That's great! We have just a minute or so left. Can you give us a very quick synopsis of what you take the kids through?

alvin hill: So, at the core of it, it's electronic music production.

Deb Polich: Okay.

alvin hill: We call it Beat Club. And so, students get to learn a little bit how to use software to create music. They learn a little bit about composition and music theory. And they all create something by the end of it that we post on Bandcamp. And so, I think it's a wonderful opportunity. But, at the same time, if if young people show up in our room who want to draw, they can draw the artwork for the album. So, it's all about supporting creatives.

Deb Polich: And helping them find their creative thread.

alvin hill: Absolutely!

alvin hill / alvinhill.com tri0

Deb Polich: Well, that's wonderful! Thanks for sharing a bit about your work and what you're doing with Media Ensemble, and we've been pleased to have you on the show!

alvin hill: Thank you so much for having me! I really appreciate it!

Deb Polich: That's alvin hill, director of the Media Ensemble, a technology-based arts program for youth. Find out more about him and his work at wemu.org. You've been listening to creative:impact. I'm Deb Polich, president and CEO of Creative Washtenaw and your host. Mat Hopson is our producer. Please join us every Tuesday to meet the people who make Washtenaw creative. This is 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti. Public radio from Eastern Michigan University.

If you'd like to a guest on creative:impact, email Deb Polich at deb.polich@creativewashtenaw.org.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

