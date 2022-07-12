Ypsilanti Mayor outraged by edited debate video on abortion

Ypsilanti Mayor Lois Allen-Richardson’s is expressing outrage at an edited video circulating online that she says totally misrepresents her views on abortion.

Toward the end of Saturday’s debate, the three candidates for Ypsilanti mayor were asked about abortion access. Mayor Allen-Richardson begins her answer with, “As a woman, I don’t believe in abortion.”

However, an edited video circulating online ends right there. The words that immediately followed were, “But I do believe in the right for anyone that wants to have an abortion to have an abortion. A safe abortion.”

"I definitely believe, is [it] for me personally? No. But for every other woman, I support her, tooth and nail, her right to have [an] abortion."

Mayor Allen-Richardson was outraged by the edited video.

Mayor Allen-Richardson, who is running for re-election in the August 2nd primary, says whoever edited the video did so for political reasons.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org