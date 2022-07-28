Voters still have time to request absentee ballots

Washtenaw County officials are reminding residents they can still register to vote or request an absentee ballot for next week’s August primary.

Residents can make either request by going to their local township or city clerk’s office. And because the election is next Tuesday, all of the clerk's offices across the county will be open this weekend to handle requests.

Because the election is so close, Washtenaw County’s director of elections, Ed Golembiewski, recommends you don’t mail your absentee ballot.

“We encourage the absentee ballot be delivered in person or to a drop box to eliminate the time it would spend in the mail.”

Residents choosing to vote absentee must turn their ballot in by Election Day.

