Crystal Lyte wins primary for Washtenaw County's 2nd District race

Voters have sent Crystal Lyte to the general election as the Democratic representative for the 2nd District of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. Lyte garnered more than 66% of the vote in defeating Stephen Lange Ranzini.

The 2nd District race was filled with a lot of political back-and-forth with supporters of each stepping in to raise questions about the other and who had the support of whom.

Lyte is a career counselor for the unemployed at Michigan Works and new to the political scene. Her campaign earned the endorsements of eight of the nine current county commissioners, as well as the Washtenaw County Sheriff.

Ranzini and his supporters say his previous criticism of the county board over the SafeHouse Center controversy led to those endorsements.

Lyte says she won because she proved she can work collaboratively.

Lyte will face Republican David Trent in November’s general election. Trent was unopposed on Tuesday.

The winner of that election will fill the chair being vacated by Sue Shink. Shink on Tuesday won the Democratic primary race for the State Senate’s 14th District.

