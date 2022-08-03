Cynthia Harrison wins seat in Ann Arbor City Council's 1st ward

Cynthia Harrison has won the 1st Ward Democratic Primary for Ann Arbor City Council. Sitting councilman Jeff Hayner did not seek reelection. Harrison defeated Angeline Smith Tuesday with 71% of the vote and has effectively already won the seat.

Harrison will be unopposed in November, barring a write-in candidacy, and will expect to be sworn in after the general election.

Professionally, she is a program manager at the Center for Independent Living in Ann Arbor. Harrison says the background and experiences in supporting people with mental health issues led her to run and she’ll bring a personal lens as a woman of color to the city council. The first priority will be to make sure the most vulnerable in the city are not left behind.

“Number one, I’m very interested in how mental illness intersects with the criminal legal system. The city looking at unarmed crisis response the timing is really perfect, quite frankly."

Harrison says among her other priorities is to help develop multi-modal means of transportation throughout the city.

