Election Cycle 2022

Dharma Akmon unseats Elizabeth Nelson in Ann Arbor City Council's 4th ward

Published August 3, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT
Dharma Akmon
Dharma Akmon

Incumbent Elizabeth Nelson has lost her 4th Ward seat on Ann Arbor City Council. In Tuesday’s Democratic Primary, Dharma Akmon won the three-way race with 49% of the vote.

Akmon says the primary message of her campaign has been to provide strong city services like good roads, clean water and a civil group of government leaders.

“I think it was moving forward, a positive vision for the future, housing affordability, basic services and a progressive vision.” 

Nelson had represented the 4th Ward since 2018 and was seeking a second term. Barring any write-in candidates, Akmon will be unopposed in the November general election.

Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
