Dharma Akmon unseats Elizabeth Nelson in Ann Arbor City Council's 4th ward

Incumbent Elizabeth Nelson has lost her 4th Ward seat on Ann Arbor City Council. In Tuesday’s Democratic Primary, Dharma Akmon won the three-way race with 49% of the vote.

Akmon says the primary message of her campaign has been to provide strong city services like good roads, clean water and a civil group of government leaders.

“I think it was moving forward, a positive vision for the future, housing affordability, basic services and a progressive vision.”

Nelson had represented the 4th Ward since 2018 and was seeking a second term. Barring any write-in candidates, Akmon will be unopposed in the November general election.

